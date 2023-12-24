DD Osama And Sugarhill Ddot Are Trending Upward With Aggressive Banger "Baby Wait"

New rappers are getting younger and younger every year it seems. For example, Drake's son Adonis is already releasing music at the age of six. These two artists from New York are not that youthful, but it is still crazy to see that kids are blowing up instead of people in their 20s. Harlem natives DD Osama and Sugarhill Ddot are trending online right now with a new single.

16 and 15 respectfully, DD and Sugarhill are looking to put their stamp on the New York drill scene. It is a subgenre that is growing day by day. However, some feel that all of the beats generally sound the same and there is not much to experiment with it. But, with DD and Sugarhill they bring some youthfulness to it in some aspects.

Listen To "Baby Wait" By DD Osama Featuring Sugarhill Ddot

They have just come out with "Baby Wait" and it going semi-viral on YouTube. In its first couple of days online, it has racked up 419,000 views. That is good enough for number 43 in trending for the platform. Not just music, but the entirety of YouTube. Check out why the song is getting so much attention above.

Quotable Lyrics:

And catch a hit, we was buggin' on that strip (Baow, baow)

Me and Notti, 83', Ddot, had like 30 in that clip (On bro)

We was young, wild n****s, that ain't nobody telling shit (At all)

But we still young, wild n****s, for lil' Notti we takin' trips (Baow, baow)

We still young, wild n****s, put that bag up in your head

I got like young, five n****s, they'll put you right to bed

