22Gz Crafts To-The-Point NY Drill Cuts For "BROOKLYN'S MOST WANTED"

Most music fans, especially in the hip-hop world, are hard to please. It seems like most of the time the needs are split right down the middle. One half wants consistency and familiarity, while the other side demands constant growth. The subgenre that seems to struggle the most with this never-ending back-and-forth debate is drill. Recently, we have heard artists like Cash Cobain try to mix things up a bit instrumentally to help deviate from the usual ultra-aggressive sound. However, it appears that a decent number of listeners are already sick of his formula. This unending unhappiness puts artists like 22Gz in an awkward position when you make an album like BROOKLYN'S MOST WANTED.

On this tight, nine-song set, you are going to hear your typical New York drill material. Violent lyrics, as well as insane bass and rapid-fire drums and hi-hats. While 22Gz will satisfy some fans with BROOKLYN'S MOST WANTED, you will hear this kind of critique, too. One commenter on Album Of The Year's platform writes, "I just don’t see any growth or anything different from him that sets him apart from the other drill rappers. He has the energy, he can go hard when he wants to but if he maintains this style over half decent production, it is gonna get stale quick. Just generic and I know he is capable of better things than this". At the end of the day, maybe some fans will just have to come to except the simplicity of drill music. Artists like 22Gz are going to bring high energy and gruesome lyricism more times than not, so let us embrace that and move on.