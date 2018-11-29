22Gz
- News22Gz & Shawny Binladen Unleash On "Max Out"22Gz links up with Shawny Binladen for his latest release. By Aron A.
- News22Gz Locks In With SPMB Bills On "Why Would I Lack?"22Gz is back with more heat. By Aron A.
- News22Gz Returns With New Song, "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2"22Gz has returned with the new track, "Sniper Gang Freestyle Pt. 2."By Cole Blake
- News22Gz & Kodak Black Team Up On "Up N Stuck"22Gz and Kodak Black connect on "Up N Stuck." By Aron A.
- News22Gz Shares "The Blixky Tape 2" Deluxe With An Additonal 10 Songs22Gz stacks "The Blixky Tape 2" with an additional 10 songs for the official deluxe. By Aron A.
- News22Gz Drops "Said It's Lit" Ahead Of "The Blixky Tape 2 (Deluxe)"22Gz announces the deluxe edition of "The Blixky Tape 2" with his new single, "Said It's Lit." By Aron A.
- News22GZ & SPMB Bills Issue A Warning On "Dissin"New heat from 22Gz ft. SPMB Bills. By Aron A.
- News22Gz Seeks Vengeance On "Retaliation"22Gz shares a new single.By Aron A.
- News22Gz Releases New Single "Steppers" Ahead Of Upcoming TourBrooklyn rapper 22Gz returns with his new single "Steppers."By Alex Zidel
- NewsBrooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Drops New Mixtape "The Blixky Tape 2"22Gz releases his new mixtape "The Blixky Tape 2" with features from Jackboy, CoachDaGhost, and more.By Alex Zidel
- News22Gz Drops Off "Blixky Gang Freestyle, Pt. 2"The Brooklyn-bred Sniper Gang member has delivered the second part of the impressive freestyle. By Madusa S.
- News22Gz Fires More Shots At CJ On "Goofy/Back In Blood"22Gz fires shots at CJ over "Whoopty" and Pooh Shiesty's "Back In Blood." By Aron A.
- News22Gz Pays Homage To Those He's Lost, On "Fallen Blixkys"22Gz offers a harden hitting tribute to his late friends on "Fallen Blixkys."By Alexander Cole
- News22Gz Builds Drill Kingdom On "Growth & Development"22Gz is a Brooklyn drill general, releasing his brand new project "Growth & Development."By Alex Zidel
- News22Gz Returns With "Suburban Pt. 2"22Gz is back with the sequel of "Suburban."By Aron A.
- News22Gz Disses Tory Lanez, 6ix9ine & G Herbo On "Sniper Gang Freestyle"22Gz shows no sign of fear in his "Sniper" attack on the Industry.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosKodak Black Features On 22Gz' New Single "Spin The Block"22Gz makes his Sniper Gang introduction with a hard-hitting single.By Alex Zidel