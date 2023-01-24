Fivio Foreign linked up with three rising artists out of New York’s drill scene for his latest single, “Notice Me.”

The bubbling 41 Crew’s made a significant splash in the New York rap scene in the past year. They got the official stamp of approval from Fivio Foreign once they hopped on his new single, “Notice Me.” The rapper’s latest single strays away from the more aggressive, adrenaline-pumping drill production. This time, he, alongside Jenn Carter, Kyle Ricch and Tata, deliver an infectious bop that expands the sound of drill further. Firstly, Fivio comes through with a laidback flow, filled with his signature ad-libs.

Following Fivio’s verse, Jenn Carter, Kyle Ricch, and Tata truly step up to the plate to provide some youthful energy to the fold. All in all, each rapper put their best foot forward on a song that’s bound to make an impact in NYC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 06: Fivio Foreign(C) and guests attend Giovannie’s Birthday at 40 / 40 Club on January 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fivio Foreign’s unveiled a handful of singles in recent times, which might be a sign that he could be dropping soon. Following the release of The B.I.B.L.E, his debut album executive produced by Kanye West, he continued to keep his foot on the gas with a plethora of loose singles. Prior to “Notice Me,” Fivio shared the single, “Sicc And Tired.” He also linked up with Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara for “Giants On 3.” The song served as a remix of his single, “1 On 3.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates on Fivio Foreign’s next project. For now, press play on Fivio Foreign’s latest single “Notice Me” ft. Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, and Tata below. Sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Like Fivi, we makin’ a movie

She a diamond, no ruby

I cannot F with that bitch is a smoochie

No Ice Spice