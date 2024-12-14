Sleepy Hallow Shows His Moodier & Melodic Side On "Read This When You Wake Up"

Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G have now both officially delivered. Leading up to the release of both of their projects, both New York drill rappers were dropping singles in tandem. They were put out via these two packs called Don't Sleep While It's Lit, and there were two of them. Additionally, they dropped a handful of teaser tracks on their own. Now, with Sleepy Hallow's Read This When You Wake Up here this weekend, the cycle is now complete.
As we have stated many times before, one thing that separates the Jamaican-born artist apart from most of his drill contemporaries is his ability to meld pop and R&B elements with the rap subgenre. On this project, he's doing just that, and it's created one of his moodiest listening experiences yet. Typically, with R&B and pop music, catchy choruses and hooks are key. There are a couple of instances where Sleepy Hallow pulls that off too. "Mmm" is one example, even though it's just him repeating the song's title. "Winners In Paris" is another that executes it better with an additional catchy melody to boot. Overall, if you are a fan of Hallow's more low-key cuts, this album may be for you.
Read This When You Wake Up - Sleepy Hallow
Read This When You Wake Up Tracklist:
- Melatonin
- Alfebet
- Madness
- Winners In Paris
- Tat My Name
- Mmm
- Top Tier (feat. BabyFace Ray)
- Ain't Nun (feat. Dracodontjam)
- Call Me (feat. Sheff G)
- Upgrade My Life
- Picture Me
- Party Crasher
- Drowning (Beverly Hills)
- LAX (feat. Jay Bezzy)
- 2AM in LA
- Nostalgia (feat. Gray Hawken)
- All Mine
- She Like (Fashion)
- Like Practice (feat. Jay Bezzy)
- Last Song (feat. B.B. Sophia)