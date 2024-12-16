Sleepy Hallow Wants You To "Read This When You Wake Up"

Sleepy Hallow ends 2024 with attention-grabbing new album.

Brooklyn drill star Sleepy Hallow has released his latest album, Read This When You Wake Up, featuring the captivating new single and video “She Like (Fashion).” The 20-track album highlights Sleepy’s signature sound, blending gritty lyricism with hypnotic beats. The album is a powerhouse collection featuring guest appearances from Babyface Ray on “Top Tier” and Jay Bezzy on “Like Practice” and “Back to LA.” Rising talent Dracodontjam joins Sleepy on “Ain’t Nuthin,” while longtime collaborator and labelmate Sheff G teams up again on “Call Me.” Executive produced by Grammy-nominated Great John, the project cements Sleepy’s place as a defining voice in modern drill music.

The album’s release follows Sleepy and Sheff G’s recent co-headlining shows in New York City, including the Winners Fest at the Palladium. The festival brought together a stellar lineup, with performances from Cash Cobain, Wolfacejoey, Bay Swag, Chow Lee, and Jay Bezzy. This event capped off Sleepy’s run with Sheff G on their Don’t Sleep While It’s Lit Tour, where they performed hits like “Tip Toe,” “Flows,” and “Weight on Me.”

Read This When You Wake Up is a testament to Sleepy Hallow’s growth as an artist and his dedication to the drill movement. Packed with raw energy, introspection, and masterful collaborations, the album reinforces his status as a leader in the genre. With tracks that balance swagger and substance, Sleepy Hallow delivers a project that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Read This When You Wake Up - Sleep Hallow

Tracklist: