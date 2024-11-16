Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Are Back To Tease Their Albums With Softer Vibes "Never Again" & "Upgrade My Life"

Sheff G isn't one to consistently drop more sensual tracks, but he's doing that this weekend with "Never Again." It's a brand-new promotional record for his upcoming album Proud of Myself, which comes out next Friday, November 22. This is the second offering so far, with the first being "Today." That hit streaming on November 1. Also teasing an album in tandem with Sheff is one his New York drill counterparts, Sleepy Hallow.
He's left off a similar vibe to G's "Never Again," however, it's more of an introspective listen. Hallow's "Upgrade My Life" is just what the title says it's about, as he raps in a lowkey demeanor about getting his mom a more comfortable lifestyle while living lavishly himself. This single is also his second from his respective project that's coming on December 6, READ THIS WHEN YOU WAKE UP. It's more a trap/pop rap cut compared to Sheff G's which is in the sexy drill vein. Him and Lil Tecca vow to fix things with women they both feel they've wronged too many times. If you are wanting to hear how they fare with these topics, check them out via the combo EP that includes each single called Don't Sleep While It's Lit -Part 2, below.
Don't Sleep While It's Lit - Part 2 - Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, & Lil Tecca
Quotable Lyrics From "Never Again":
Reason she f***in' with Tecca, I'm tryna do better, I'm gettin' her wetter
Ayy, she give me top in the back of the Tesla
I'm ridin' a Jester, I feel like I'm Lester
Ayy, know what you want, then you gotta be honest
She probably just got that real n**** to 'tect her (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Ayy, she wild like Ke$ha, ayy, she bad, ayy, she pressure (Oh yeah)