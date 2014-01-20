Artist Bio

Los Angeles is no stranger to talent and birthed the commercial pop artist Ke$ha. She is classified precisely as an American singer, songwriter & rapper. In 2005 Ke$ha found herself signed to Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Entertainment, but it wasn’t until 2009 after being featured on Flo-Rida’s “Right Round” did we really see her shine. Her debut album “Animal” was released in 2010 with two #1 hit singles “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R”. “Tik Tok” sold over 14 million units worldwide. Ke$ha’s inspiration comes from many artists of the 80’s such as Madonna, Queen and Beck. Ke$ha has been nominated for over 40 awards throughout her career and won 15 of them. At the end of 2013, it was recorded that sold over 57 million records worldwide.