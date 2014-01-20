Back to Artists

Ke$ha

Real Name
Kesha Rose Sebert
Date of Birth
Mar. 1, 1987 - Age 37
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Los Angeles is no stranger to talent and birthed the commercial pop artist Ke$ha. She is classified precisely as an American singer, songwriter & rapper. In 2005 Ke$ha found herself signed to Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Entertainment, but it wasn’t until 2009 after being featured on Flo-Rida’s “Right Round” did we really see her shine. Her debut album “Animal” was released in 2010 with two #1 hit singles “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R”. “Tik Tok” sold over 14 million units worldwide. Ke$ha’s inspiration comes from many artists of the 80’s such as Madonna, Queen and Beck. Ke$ha has been nominated for over 40 awards throughout her career and won 15 of them. At the end of 2013, it was recorded that sold over 57 million records worldwide.
Top Songs
View all