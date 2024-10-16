Fivio Foreign Turns Up On Braggadocios New Song "Living Legend"

Fivio continues to do his thing.

Fivio Foreign is an artist who has completely taken over the New York drill crown. Overall, it was a crown that once belonged to Pop Smoke. However, following his unfortunate passing, the scene was looking for a star to uphold the mantle. Fivio was the one to do it and his verse on "Off The Grid" is what truly helped him ascend to superstardom. Since that time, the artist has been consistent with his releases, from singles to projects. He continues to impress, and his following has remained steady.

Today, Fivio dropped off a new track simply called "Living Legend." As the title would suggest, this is a fairly braggadocios cut in which Fivio can be heard reaffirming how he got to where he is in the music industry. It's a song that is meant to uplift, and the New York drill production certainly helps with that goal. While Fivio has been subjected to online ridicule at times, he simply does not care. He knows he has it all right now, and for him, that is all that should matter.

Fivio Foreign Believes He Is A "Living Legend"