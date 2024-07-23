Fivio Foreign Unleashes On Pop Smoke's Brother After The Latter Called Him Out For Unfollowing Late Rapper

While Foreign claims the late rapper's brother is a "weirdo", he is correct.

Fivio Foreign is the target for Pop Smoke's brother after discovering the drill artist doesn't follow the late MC on Instagram. “Yo, I just woke up, but that is actually true. I just looked at his following; he’s not following Pop or Mike Dee", Obasi Jackson said in an online video. "I mean, f*** Mike Dee. But Pop? Word? Fivio?! Yo, we gotta do something about this fake s***, gang. N****s not gonna show their face at Pop Smoke Day. What’s going on, bro?!". For someone who was really going through it when Pop Smoke passed, Fivio Foreign was not going to let all of this slander slide.

So, the "Off The Grid" rapper unleashed on Jackson by calling him weird and pointing out how his own brother didn't even follow him on social media. "That n**** is weirdo don’t believe s*** them cornballs that want attention say. Pop ain’t follow that goofball when he was alive. Tell [him to] stop goin pop smoke crazy after death for the clout boy hated his own brother and pop [ain’t] fucc w this lame head a** n****". To put this alleged hate for the "For The Night" rapper to bed, Fivio shared some posts online like the one on IG below.

Fivio Foreign Tells People To Ignore Pop Smoke's Brother

Later, he hopped on IG Live to double down on his love for his late friend and collaborator. "Y’all talking about a follow. Look at this, I have ‘The smoke will never clear’ on my chest", he said added while showing off his Pop Smoke ink. "Y’all talking about a follow? I don’t know how they unfollow. I know I went through a season of following zero people. I don’t even care". While Jackson is a "weirdo" in Fivio's eyes, he is right in that he doesn't follow Pop. Fans are on the brother's side for the most part, calling the act disrespectful. However, there are some who feel that people are making mountains out of molehills.