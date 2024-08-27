Fivio Foreign Angers Fans After Filming A Man Shooting Up Drugs

This promotion of the drug trade contrasts Fivio Foreign's support of Trump, whose running mate supports the death penalty for drug dealers.

Fivio Foreign sparked outrage online for filming a man using drugs amid a crowd that jeered and cheered him on, posting the interaction on social media on Sunday (August 25). This was during a link-up with Philly rapper Skrilla, and many felt like this clip promoted drug use and trade. "Philly bloccs Show got canceled we went to the hood to checc Skrilla," he captioned the clip. The group around the user chanted "dog food," a term often used to refer to heroin. One big part of the backlash was how the New York MC's promotion of drug use contrasts with his 2024 U.S. presidential pick's policy.

Moreover, Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance are very anti-drug, with the latter promising to subject convicted drug dealers to the death penalty if their campaign is victorious. Vance, an Ohio senator, should know well that the opioid crisis became a public health crisis in the state. This pairs with a rise in overdose deaths due to substances such as fentanyl. If Fivio Foreign thinks that drug use is a casual phenomenon that he should film indiscriminately, then perhaps he should reconsider his Trump support.

Fivio Foreign's Disturbing Video (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Elsewhere, Fivio Foreign clapped back at Pop Smoke's brother's claims that he's fake about their relationship. "That n***a is weirdo don’t believe s**t them cornballs that want attention say," he expressed on social media. "Pop ain’t follow that goofball when he was alive. Tell [him to] stop goin pop smoke crazy after death for the clout boy hated his own brother and pop [ain’t] fucc w this lame head a** n***a." "Everybody gotta voice now..." Fivio captioned a related IG post. "Play some pop smoke so I don't have to hear these N***as voice no more."

"Y’all talking about a follow," Fivio Foreign continued concerning Pop Smoke's brother's claims that he is not following the late superstar on Instagram. "Look at this, I have ‘The smoke will never clear’ on my chest. Y’all talking about a follow? I don’t know how they unfollow, I know I went through a season of following zero people. I don’t even care."