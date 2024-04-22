Fivio Foreign Claims To Have Beat Ether Da Connect In Heated Brawl As Footage Makes Rounds Online

Apparently, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney were not the only ones throwing down Saturday April 20. According to Hip-Hop Lately, Brooklyn rappers Fivio Foreign and Ether Da Connect allegedly threw down in a brawl outside the Barclays Center where the hyped-up boxing match was on display. Not much is known if these two have beef, but it certainly appears that way based on this news. The footage of the fight has recently been making its way around the internet, especially X. No Jumper shared the video on their account, and it is hard to make out if Fivio actually punched Ether. But if you ask the "Off The Grid" rapper he will definitely say he did.

"Betcha that big bozo n**** won’t go live about how I punched him in [the] face outside of the Barclay… I would post the vid of boy running but I don’t condone internet movies." Those were Fivio's words via Instagram stories after the exchange. The drill MC also teased fans that new music was on the way, because why not? One of his henchmen also spoke out saying that he/they, "Put a gun in that n**** mouth."

Fivio Foreign Was About That Action With Ether Da Connect

However, Ether Da Connect had a totally different story to tell. He also posted some videos on social media afterwards showing he had no bruises or bumps from Foreign's supposed punches. Ether also thinks his opponent is essentially trying to gain some 15 minutes of fame. "All I'm going to say is cocaine is a hell of a drug."

What are your thoughts on the footage from Fivio Foreign and Ether Da Connect's brawl outside of the Barclays Center? What legal action will take place if anything does at all? Who do you think is telling the truth about the results? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Fivio Foreign and Ether Da Connect. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

