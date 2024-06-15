Fivio Foreign Opens Up Some "SUVY THEATERS" On New Single: Stream

Fivio Foreign's latest drill banger is exactly what you want out of it, and unless you've overplayed it, that sound is still a stankface inducer.

Fivio Foreign has kept a pretty prolific streak since his rapid rise to fame in the early 2020s, and today is not the day in which he slowed down. Moreover, he dropped the new single "SUVY THEATERS" and an accompanying music video, and fans are wondering whether or not there's more on the way for 2024. Of course, it's the same type of triumphant, bass-heavy, crisp, slightly ethereal, and ad-lib-heavy New York drill sound you expect from the "Strings" rapper. If it hasn't staled out for you, it's still a heater.

However, Fivio Foreign also has some prolific beef to resolve in the rap game, namely with Ether Da Connect. Apparently, they got into a fight outside the Barclays Center for the Garcia-Haney boxing match, a brawl which Fivio says he beat Ether in. Nothing else seems to have happened since then, which is all good news in our books. Maybe they should combat on wax instead, as we know that the B.I.B.L.E. artist holds no smoke back in freestyle sessions.

Meanwhile, with the "Whatever I Want" Meek Mill collab and this new single, Fivio Foreign is firing on all cylinders throughout 2024, and all that's left to see is if there's a long-form project to show for it. We'll keep you posted on when the next big Brooklyn drill jam emerges. If you haven't heard "SUVY THEATERS" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or peep the music video below. You'll also find the comments section down there for your thoughts on the track and some standout bars, as well. As always, stick around on HNHH for more killer rap releases around the clock.

Read More: Fivio Foreign Defends Meek Mill Amid Diddy Rumors

Fivio Foreign's "SUVY THEATERS": Stream & Watch The Music Video