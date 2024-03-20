Fivio Foreign Goes After Natalie Nunn In New Freestyle, Declares "Free Tory," And Even Sneak Disses Ice Spice

Fivio unleashed the clip in his new freestyle.

Fivio Foreign has proven to be someone who doesn't mind speaking his mind. Overall, this is something he does on social media quite a bit. However, there are a few people out there who don't like his stream-of-consciousness-like tweets. Some have even deemed him a corny individual. Regardless, he continues to do his thing. At the end of the day, he is a successful artist who doesn't need the approval of haters on the internet. Instead, he can simply continue doing what has already brought him so much success.

That said, Fivio has found himself in some weird feuds as of late. Firstly, he has gotten himself caught up in a fight against the Hotties. Fivio Foreign has consistently taken the side of Tory Lanez, and has advocated for the "Free Tory" movement. Secondly, he found himself at odds with Natalie Nunn after claiming that she hooked up with his best friend. It's all petty stuff, but it has definitely gotten his name into the news. In his latest "On The Radar" freestyle, he decided to speak on some of these topics. However, he did so in a way that is likely to make more people upset. This is especially true as he threw in an Ice Spice diss for good measure.

Fivio Foreign Goes At Everyone

In the freestyle, Fivio started out by saying "Free Tory" while also saying that the man is in good spirits. Subsequently, he went after Natalie Nunn, which isn't all that surprising. However, it was his bar about women being the "king of New York" that eventually led to people thinking that he was taking a swipe at Ice Spice. As it stands, Spice is one of the biggest artists in the city, and she has declared herself the King. However, Fivio and others have quite a bit to say about that.

Let us know what you think of this new freestyle, in the comments section down below. Do you think this was a good look for Fivio Foreign? Do you like the new music he has been putting out? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

