- MoviesKevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled "Good Will Hunting" Out Of Theaters To Hurt Robin Williams: ReportThe "Clerks" director said Weinstein wanted to limit how much money Williams made off the film. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Video Pulled From Imax Theaters RolloutImax Theaters is no longer premiering The Weeknd's new music video for "Take My Breath" before the release of "The Suicide Squad."By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesAMC Is Renting Out Its Theaters For Private Showings Starting At $99AMC is now letting customers rent out their theaters to maintain business during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Sonic The Hedgehog" Narrowly Tops "The Call Of The Wild" At The Box OfficeIt was a neck and neck race between "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "The Call of the Wild" for first place at the box office this weekend.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Sonic The Hedgehog" Finishes In First, "Parasite" Soars At Box Office"Sonic The Hedgehog" surpassed expectations at the box office and secured the number one spot for President's Weekend.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Is Causing SeizuresThe special effects in the new "Star Wars" can be too much to handle.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Walking Dead" Movie Starring Andrew Lincoln Will Only Be Released In TheatersThese aren't TV movies.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicAshanti's "Ample Curves" Set Off A Planetary Shift After "Stuck" Movie PremiereAshanti's leggy outfit sets off a social media storm, after the "Stuck" movie premiere this week.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJohn Cena In Talks To Join Idris Elba & Margot Robbie In "Suicide Squad" SequelWarner Bros. is weaponizing the anticipated "Suicide Squad" sequel with tons of raw talent.By Devin Ch
- MoviesDrake Announces Limited International Release Of New Film "Monsters & Men"The Drake-produced flick is now out in the UK and Ireland.By Alex Zidel
- Society"Aquaman" Surpasses "Justice League" In Just One Week"Aquaman" is racking up big numbers.By Milca P.
- SocietyWill Ferrell Feared "Elf" Would Ruin His Film CareerWill Ferrell almost didn't go through with "Elf."By Milca P.