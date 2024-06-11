Capella Grey Previews Upcoming Album With "Strings" Featuring French Montana & Fivio Foreign

Capella Grey has grown his brand very well over the course of his career. The Bronx, New Yorker has mixed elements of rap, R&B, and dancehall to create a very unique sound, one that he can partially thank for his Jamaican roots. In addition to this, he also has his own label, Allepac the Family (Capella backwards), in the early stages of the 2020 decade. The solo catalog is still a work in progress for the 28-year-old multi-hyphenate, as he has just two shorter projects to boast right now. Both dropped in 2023 and one was more of a Christmas/holiday-themed record. So, if you wanted to be really technical about it, Capella only has one album out. Soon though, that album catalog will expand to two it seems. If you head over to his Instagram page his bio reads, "Vibe Responsibly Vol.1 [6/21]". There is not much information on it when it comes to tracklist or features, but we do a small piece to the puzzle now. That would be Capella Grey's "Strings" with French Montana and Fivio Foreign.