Young Devyn’s keeping her foot on the gas with the release of her latest body of work, Baby Goat 2. The eight-song follow-up to 2021’s highly acclaimed EP showcases her maturity and captures her growth. The album boasts some impressive collaborations — a sign that she’s certainly leveling up. Devyn trades bars with the likes of Fivio Foreign, Capella Grey and Kenzo B appear across the project’s tracklist.

She described the body of work as an “update on her life” for all of her supporters who’ve followed her career over the years. Furthermore, it’s a representation of her rags-to-riches story.

“Baby Goat 2 tells a story of a young girl coming out of a very boxed-in environment & becoming something of herself. With this project, I speak on topics that I didn’t specifically mention on the first EP because I wanted to give my supporters a real in-depth journey into my growth from project to project,” she said of the project. “This is my way of giving everybody an update on where I’m at in my life and bring that representation for young people just like me on their grind. A true story. The production is elevated, I got nicer, and that hunger is back. Baby Goat 2 about to run the city!”

Check the project and tracklist below.