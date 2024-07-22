Fivio Foreign Urges Kanye West To Reconsider Retirement: "We Need You, Ye!"

Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Fivio Foreign needs more music from Ye.

Fivio Foreign has pleaded with Kanye West not to retire after the controversial rapper admitted he was done with music during a text exchange with Rich The Kid. Addressing the situation in a video on social media, Fivio said: “Yo, Ye. Don’t ever be done. We need you. We need you, Ye!”

When The Hip-Hop Wolf shared the video on Instagram, fans had mixed responses to Fivio's take. One fan wrote: "We DEFINITELY don’t need him, let’s be honest what good music as he made the last 10 years???" Another user countered: "His talent is needed. Just without the extra curricular stuff."

Fivio Foreign Celebrates Release Of "Pain & Love 2"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Fivio Foreign attends the "Pain & Love 2" Album Release on February 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the retirement news, Rich The Kid shared the text message online earlier this month. “I am retiring from professional music Not sure what else to do,” Ye wrote. From there, Rich tried to convince him to keep going. He wrote back: “Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024. Drop Ye about mine & V2 and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain’t it.” Rich later revealed that Ye actually had two features on his new album, Life’s a Gamble. "ACTUALLY WE DROPPING FRIDAY [crying face emojis] 7/19," he wrote in one post. Ye appears on “Gimme a Second 2” alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Peso Pluma, as well as the already previously released hit single, “Carnival.”

Fivio Foreign Asks Kanye To Reconsider Retirement

Check out Fivio's comments on Kanye above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fivio Foreign and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

