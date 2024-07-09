Rich The Kid Announces Kanye West Feature Following Ye's Shocking Retirement Reveal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 11: Recording artist Rich the Kid attends the Tidal X Rich The Kid "Boss Man" Album Release Party on March 11, 2020 in New York City.
Rich The Kid may have pulled off the marketing tactic of the century.

Rich The Kid has been having a pretty impressive career resurgence as of late. Overall, it all started with his feature on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival." In the eyes of many, Rich had the best verse on the entire song. Ultimately, he has been able to secure a spot within Ye's current circle and it has afforded him some new opportunities. For instance, Rich just put out a song with Ye on the remix, and he has even more plans with the legend.

Interestingly enough, earlier today, Rich The Kid posted text messages in which Kanye West revealed that he was retiring from music. This came as a huge shock to fans everywhere. After all, how could Kanye retire from music? Well, it seems like it may have been some clever marketing. Just moments after the news went viral, RTK took to Twitter and said "ACTUALLY WE DROPPING FRIDAY." Below, you can see the tracklist for his new album which is coming out on July 19th. Ye will be featured on the song "Plaine Jane."

Rich The Kid Thinks It's Funny

It still remains unclear as to whether or not Ye is actually retiring or not. After all, the feature was likely set in stone for quite some time now. However, when it comes to future projects like Vultures 2, everything appears to be up in the air right now. The only way we would get absolute clarity is if Ye dropped a statement of his own. Either way, there is no doubt that Ye fans are in shambles right now.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Rich The Kid is a marketing genius? Do you believe that Kanye West is actually retiring from music? Is now the right time to do that? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

