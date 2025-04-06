Drake Teams Up With 21 Savage Again And Raps About YSL RICO Case On Freshly Leaked Songs

Drake has dropped a lot of material over the past year, whether it's new albums, singles, or collaborations. But that pales in comparison to the wealth of unreleased tracks in his vault, two of which recently leaked onto the Internet. One of them is presumably a leftover from the 2022 collaborative album Her Loss, as Drizzy raps alongside 21 Savage on the cut "Waiting To Exhale." Folks may hear this instrumental and get "Push Ups" flashbacks thanks to the drum pattern and tones, the arpeggiated synth keys, and his fiery performance on the cut, which 21 matches well as usual.

On the other hand, "Cheerios" sees Drake addressing the YSL RICO case over a similar, Tay Keith-produced beat to that of the other recent leak. He also references "Many Men" by 50 Cent and seems to reference 21 Savage again. The Toronto superstar's allusion to the YSL court case is a bit more interesting, though, as he paints Young Thug and Gunna (that aged well...) as people who grew around tough circumstances and built something out of it with their peers. He has always been supportive of Thugger in particular and advocated for his freedom before their eventual release.

Drake "NOKIA"

Of course, no leaks are necessary when Drake's "NOKIA" is as successful as it is, even making some of his biggest haters let their guard down and give him his due credit. The song will most likely continue to have a strong presence on not just the Billboard Hot 100, but at the top of various streaming charts, especially when bolstered by its recent music video. We'll see if there's more to come from $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which hopefully has more legs as a collaborative effort.

Why Is Drake Suing UMG?

Meanwhile, Drake keeps fighting UMG in court over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us," alleging defamation, commercial manipulation, and breach of contract. Discovery in the case will continue before the judge rules on the label's motion to dismiss, and his lawyer Michael Gottlieb reportedly suggested they will retract their stream-botting claims against the West Coast banger. Fortunately, fans have a lot of music to enjoy amid that firestorm.