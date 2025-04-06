Drake's "NOKIA" Finally Tops Spotify Charts Amid Music Video Hype

Drake is a song-making machine, but even with some new leaks floating around, fans still stand by their champion in the Drizzy hit conversation. "NOKIA" has really resonated with fans since its release on the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, building a lot of momentum and excitement for its peppy beat switch, infectious melodies, and charismatic lead performance. For the first time since it dropped, it now topped Spotify's United States chart with 1.666 million streams, fitting for the 6ix God. This follows a lot of OVO fans' conspiracy theories and attacks, alleging the streaming platform suppressed his releases.

Of course, a big part of why die-hards felt this way is because of Drake's legal pursuit of UMG over the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us." He and his team claimed Spotify worked with the label to manipulate streaming numbers and spread defamatory content, but these allegations changed a lot since the original November 2024 petitions. For example, The Boy's attorney Michael Gottlieb reportedly suggested they will retract their stream-botting claims from their lawsuit, although this by no means confirms what will actually happen in court.

Read More: Adin Ross Announces Another Drake Stream In Toronto Coming Very Soon

How Many Spotify Streams Does Drake Have?

Nevertheless, "NOKIA" and its music video are doing amazing, even if not everyone is a fan of the latter's approach. Some Drake haters conceded, such as Elliott Wilson's praise of the visuals' direction and his props to producer Elkan for the dynamic instrumental. Others like Charlamagne Tha God were less positive, accusing him of biting Kendrick Lamar's visual language for the IMAX production. Fans definitely spotted parallels, although we will probably never know if the Toronto superstar meant to copy Kendrick or mock him through these supposed nods, as other fans theorized.