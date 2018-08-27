chart data
- NumbersKendrick Lamar Dominated Spotify's Rap Streams In 2022Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" reportedly garnered more streams on Spotify than any other rap album in 2022.
By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureFirst Week Sales Projections For J.I.D's "The Forever Story" & DJ Khaled's "GOD DID" Are InBoth artists nabbed a seriously impressive roster of features for their respective projects, but only one can take the No. 1 spot.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Narrowly Beats NBA YoungBoy For Most Streamed Artist Of 2022 So FarDrizzy and YB are followed by names like Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd, and Kanye West.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersDoja Cat & SZA's "Kiss Me More" Breaks Record Held By Brandy & MonicaThe sultry pop hit "Kiss Me More" by rap's newest bubblegum princess and R&B's favorite vocalist has outperformed the iconic duet, "The Boy is Mine."By Kyesha Jennings
- NumbersFuture & Drake Secure Yet Another Platinum PlaqueThose lovable ruffians Drake and Future add another plaque to the collection. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersFabolous' "Summertime Shootout 3" First-Week Sales SurfaceFabolous proves his name still rings bells. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Becomes Longest-Reigning No. 1 Debut Single Of All TimeLil Nas X has officially passed the "Macarena."By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Set To Release "New Single" With Young Thug On July 5thDoes Post Malone have a goody bag in store following the July 4 celebrations in 2019?By Devin Ch
- MusicRolling Stone Readies Their Own "Music Charts" To Challenge Billboard's MonopolyRolling Stone prepares the launch of their own "music charts" upon a year of being purchased by the Penske Group.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "Gold Digger" Officially Certified 7x PlatinumHow has this not gone Diamond yet?By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Officially Earns Platinum Status In United StatesEminem's tenth studio album has officially gone platinum.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Ties Him With Lil Wayne For Third Most Top 10 Hits Among RappersEminem's "Killshot" debuts at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's "Blonde" Has Officially Spent 100 Weeks On Billboard 200Frank Ocean enjoys an impressive feat with "Blonde."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" 1st Week Sales Projection Updated To 400K+Eminem has exceeded the projected total for "Kamikaze" in its first week.By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott's "Astroworld" Hits Platinum StatusTravis Scott is officially ready for another platinum plaque. By Mitch Findlay
