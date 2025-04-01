nokia music video

News
Streetwear
Drake Cheekily Includes Melyssa Ford On His New "NOKIA" Merch
Drake's been showing love to Melyssa Ford throughout this "$$$4U" era and he's not letting up even when it comes to the merch.
By
Zachary Horvath
April 01, 2025
2.1K Views