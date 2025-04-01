Drake Cheekily Includes Melyssa Ford On His New "NOKIA" Merch

Drake has always been a pretty goofy, corny, and even petty individual. He's always causing a stir because of it, and we have to imagine that's his intent. He's been up to that same sort of behavior during this $ome $exy $ongs 4 U era. The 6ix God has particularly been up to his antics with The Joe Budden Podcast crew. On "GIMME A HUG," The Boy disrespected Joe Budden while simultaneously praising Melyssa Ford. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix," he rapped while labeling Budden a "d**k-sucker" in the same line. Some fans felt that the latter was being toyed with. However, it seems that Drake really did mean what he said.
She has always respected her fellow Canadian superstar so it would make sense why he would show love back. Ford loved the shout-out so much that she posted about on her Instagram and even put the song title in her bio. Since that time, Drake and the former video vixen haven't been up to much maybe outside of a potential link-up in a future music video for "GIMME A HUG." But in the last 12 hours or so, new merch dropped on the Drake Related site and there's someone in particular on one of the pieces.
Drake "NOKIA" Music Video
There's a $220 "$$$4U Hot Moms Vixen Hoodie" available for purchase and on the back of it is a graphic of Melyssa Ford. It looks like an older photo of her and she's wearing a white tube top with booty shorts. She's also sucking a red popsicle and across her portrait it reads "videovixens.ca" Other details on the gray hoodie include tons of different puff print details synonymous with the album.
This also dropped alongside two t-shirts with one of them being surrounded "NOKIA." Speaking of which, Drake finally delivered the expensive IMAX visual last night. He had been teasing it over the last week or so and it was initially supposed to hit YouTube this past Friday, March 28. It landed after the track re-entered the top 10 on the Hot 100 chart, moving up to the seventh spot.