Drake Gives Fans A "Hotline Bling" Sequel With "NOKIA" Music Video

Drake knew he had a hit on his hands, and he made sure to deliver a worthwhile and meme ready video.

Drake nailed it with "NOKIA." The instrumental, the self-effacing approach, and undeniably catchy hook made for the rapper's biggest hit since the Kendrick Lamar battle. It feels like a spiritual successor to the "Hotline Bling" single that dominated pop culture in 2015. So, what did Drake do? He made sure to drop a music video that harkened back to "Hotline Bling." The two feel very much in conversation with each other, from the dancing to the simple, surreal backdrops.

As advertised in the promo, "NOKIA" was shot with IMAX cameras. The image quality definitely comes through on the finished product. The video has a rich black-and-white texture that pops given the black outfits that Drake and his female dancers sport throughout. There's an undeniable eye-catching moment when the camera is overhead, and dancers sporting black outfits dance atop an all white surface. Drake, of course, keeps a NOKIA phone in hand for most of the video. The outdated tech adds to the charm, as does the fun the rapper seems to be having. It's been a while the 6 God has leaned into his goofy side, and as evidenced by his most popular videos, it always translates.

Drake "NOKIA" Official Video

Theo Skudra directed "NOKIA," and proves that he has versatility to spare. He's the man responsible for the lo-fi charm of "Toosie Slide" and gritty bravado of "Family Matters." This video is worlds apart from both, but may actually be more fun. It feels expensive and luxurious while still feeling like a party, which isn't always the case. There's also something to be said for the fact that "NOKIA" is the first Drake video to feature the rapper's new hairstyle. "Family Matters" and the For All the Dogs period was defined by 6 God's braids. Drake's newer, shorter cut ties "NOKIA" even closer to the glory days of "Hotline Bling."

The promo for the song seems to be having an impact on the charts. "NOKIA" originally peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. It then fell out of the top ten. The anticipation for the video, has pushed it up to a new peak of number seven. It's safe to assume that the virality of the music video will help drive it up the charts even further. Drake has a bona fide smash on his hands. Champagne Papi is back.

