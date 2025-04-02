Melyssa Ford Demands That Drake Send A "F*cking Check" For Using Image Of Her On His "NOKIA" Merch

Drake continues to troll Joe Budden following the release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, but his latest efforts have upset Melyssa Ford. The co-host of The Joe Budden Podcast went ballistic on the latest episode after noticing a photo of her on Drizzy's latest merch drop. Amid the release of the highly anticipated music video for "NOKIA" he included a $220 hoodie that used an older image of the former video vixen with her mouth on a red sucker. It's on the back of the piece and underneath there's text that reads "videovixen.ca." For those who don't know, "ca" is the Canadian domain equivalent to ".com" here in the states. When you click on it, the link takes you to Joe Budden's Patreon page.

However, we are also noticing that it redirects you to Melyssa Ford's YouTube channel homepage. The rapper turned podcast was quite thankful for the free promotion. "That’s dope. That’s super dope. I f*ck with that," Drake's frenemy said. However, she was nowhere near as happy about this. According to her, The Boy never asked her if he could use the photo. Because of this, she's demanding that receive some sort of compensation. "What the f*ck is going on?! Where’s my check? Where’s my f*cking check? That’s what the f*ck I want to know," she yelled.

She told the crew that she's already reached out to Drake and also says she may have rights to the picture he used. Per HipHopDX, it was taken from her first calendar. Overall, this a completely different tone from Melyssa Ford. Previously, she was all for the shout-out and recognition during this $$$4U run. When Drake called her "a legend from the six" on "GIMME A HUG," she fully embraced it despite their being a shot taken at Budden in that line.