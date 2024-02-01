Fivio Foreign Isn't Changing His Album Release Date For Kanye West

The pair will also compete with Usher's new album.

In about a week, Fivio Foreign will release his new album Pain & Love 2. It's a sequel to his 2019 mixtape Pain & Love and his first new project since dropping B.I.B.L.E in 2022. The date has announced for a while now but it was an entirely different announcement that had fans speculating he might push the album back. That came from Kanye West who first announced an upcoming collaborative record with Ty Dolla $ign back in December. The project has gone through numerous release dates but recently got a major update.

West announced that the project was being split into three different volumes being released in three consecutive months. The first volume is due out on the same day of Fivio's new album. But despite the massive amount of crossover between the two artist's fanbases, FIvio isn't moving his album. "Listen YE is my brother in real life.. But I ain’t changing my date for nuffin in the world. I wish gang da best & I kno he feel da same FEB 9 PAIN & LOVE 2," he said in a recent tweet. Check out his tweet and the responses to it below.

Fivio Foreign Will Drop His Album The Same Day As Kanye

Both Fivio and Kanye are also sharing that release date with another big album. Ahead of his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher is also releasing a new album of February 9. It's his first new studio album in 8 years and his first new project of any kind in 6 years. That could potentially harm Fivio's sales numbers even further if Usher receives a big boost from his Super Bowl performance.

Fivio released the newest single from his album "Same 24" with Meek Mill earlier this month. What do you think of Fivio Foreign refusing to move his album release date despite Kanye West releasing an album on the same day? Do you think his sales numbers will suffer as a result? Let us know in the comment section below.

