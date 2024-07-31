Juelz Santana, Fivio Foreign, & More Weigh In On Lil Yachty's Controversial New York Fashion Take

Multiple New York artists have responded to Lil Yachty's hot take.

Juelz Santana and Fivio Foreign were among the many New Yorkers to call out Lil Yachty for his controversial take on Atlanta being a better city for fashion. He voiced his hot take during the latest episode of his A Safe Place Podcast while speaking with Cash Cobain. Santana fired back on Instagram while tagging several other trendsetters from his hometown.

“WE all Love Atl But did @lilyachty SAY say the flyes [ninja emoji] N the Most TRENDSETTERS Came from ALT WOW Much love bro,” he wrote. “No luv lost br but, NEVER MIND!!!! PS @souljaboy I Don’t wWant No [smoke emoji] y’all got it @jimjonescapo they tryint to erase us from history I’m not even gonn name up @asaprocky @myfabolouslife @ceoslow @vado_mh @bloodyosiris @soberyungwalter @whodecideswar @murderbravado. [I]t not one of the top it 1 On is 1 it NOT Best black High black Fashion Brands in the Game I’ma jus Stop Hear cuz N***a jus Say What they want nowadays 1 more thing must the n***a out there came from….NYC.”

Juelz Santana Performs At Fat Joe & Friends Concert In NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Juelz Santana attends Fat Joe & Friends In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fivio remarked: "How yatchy say ATL dress better then ny w a whole NY fit." Yachty ended up addressing all of the backlash in a post on TikTok. "When you go back to a certain time, it's for sure New York," he said. "If you think about lately, trends come from Atlanta. I think a lot of the flyest people in the world were born in New York. That's a fact. But, come on, bruh. As of lately, Atlanta."

Juelz Santana & Fivio Foreign Weigh In

Check out Juelz Santana and Fivio Foreign's responses to Lil Yachty above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Yachty on HotNewHipHop.

