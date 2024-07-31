Lil Yachty Faces The Wrath Of New York For His Hot Take On The City's Fashion Scene

Lil Yachty argued that Atlanta is the city setting fashion trends now.

Lil Yachty is coming under fire on social media for criticizing New York fashion during the latest episode of his A Safe Place Podcast. The topic arose while speaking with one of the city's biggest up-and-coming artists, Cash Cobain.

"I feel like New York didn't have this, like…I don't want to say identity," he said at one point. "Y'all are so clearly separated now. As far as like, everyone used to just kinda copy Atlanta." He added: "As far as style goes, I don't think it's sh*t going on when it comes to New York fashion. Y'all like Purple Label, Amiri...and y'all wear a lot of y'all homeboy's brands. Y'all wear all y'all's homie's sh*t. I know, we can tell. I feel just people on those outskirts—Queens, Bronx—do they even come to [Manhattan to shop]?" He did admit he's seen some good outfits in SoHo.

Lil Yachty Attends Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Lil Yachty attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Fans were predictably upset with Yachty for the remarks. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a picture of the Atlanta rapper rocking a bucket hat and Polo shirt with the caption: "Yachty said n****s from the bronx cant dress its ppl in soho who dress the best in NY. Meanwhile he dressed like a 07 bx n***a." Another wrote over a separate outfit: "Yea I’m most DEFINITELY not listening to Yachty regarding New York fashion while he’s currently dressed like middle school girl above & a homeless hipster from California below. I’m all the way good on this oxymoron." Among those to be upset with the comments was Juelz Santana. In a fiery response on Instagram, he tagged several of his fellow New York rappers for backup, including ASAP Rocky, Fabolous, and more.

Lil Yachty Speaks With Cash Cobain