Juelz Santana, Meek Mill, Jim Jones & Rowdy Rebel Become The "Boyz N Da Hood" On New Single: Stream

The East Coast is up on this latest single, which continues a pretty hot collaborative streak for Juelz Santana.

Meanwhile, this follows a lot of recent Juelz Santana singles such as " Party N Bulls**t " with Jadakiss.

Furthermore, Meek Mill's quick and jumbled flows to kick the track off show the hunger that fuels him to seek presidential performances these days. Capo does a solid job, Rowdy Rebel comes through with a lot of energy, and Juelz Santana himself provides some of the most compelling bars on the song. While the beat isn't much to write home about, these MCs show off a lot of chemistry here. No wonder a lot of them stuck up for the Big Apple following Lil Yachty's controversial fashion comments...

Juelz Santana is known for his extensive collaborative history with Dipset and many others. So it's no surprise that he just came through with another posse cut-like track. Moreover, the " Friendly " MC just tapped Meek Mill , Jim Jones , and Rowdy Rebel for the new single and music video, "Boyz N Da Hood." It's an East Coast-heavy record with a slight Detroit bounce and bass to it, but the lyrical style roots it in New York quite decidedly.

