Juelz Santana, Meek Mill, Jim Jones & Rowdy Rebel Become The "Boyz N Da Hood" On New Single: Stream

Juelz Santana is known for his extensive collaborative history with Dipset and many others. So it's no surprise that he just came through with another posse cut-like track. Moreover, the "Friendly" MC just tapped Meek Mill, Jim Jones, and Rowdy Rebel for the new single and music video, "Boyz N Da Hood." It's an East Coast-heavy record with a slight Detroit bounce and bass to it, but the lyrical style roots it in New York quite decidedly.
Furthermore, Meek Mill's quick and jumbled flows to kick the track off show the hunger that fuels him to seek presidential performances these days. Capo does a solid job, Rowdy Rebel comes through with a lot of energy, and Juelz Santana himself provides some of the most compelling bars on the song. While the beat isn't much to write home about, these MCs show off a lot of chemistry here. No wonder a lot of them stuck up for the Big Apple following Lil Yachty's controversial fashion comments...
Meanwhile, this follows a lot of recent Juelz Santana singles such as "Party N Bulls**t" with Jadakiss, so make sure to check them out as well if you liked "Boyz N Da Hood." If you haven't heard this new song yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video below. Down there, you can also find some standout bars and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the track. As always, come back to HNHH for more great hip-hop drops around the clock.
Juelz Santana's "Boyz N Da Hood" With Meek Mill, Jim Jones & Rowdy Rebel: Stream & Watch The Music Video
Quotable Lyrics
Might spend a fortune on a watch just to waste some time,
Only rock it once, that's what I call a waste of time,
Back of the Maybach, dripped in the illest fashion,
Bro, it's smoke spilling ashes on the illest fabric