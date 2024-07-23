Juelz Santana & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Are Done Being "Friendly" On Latest Single

Juelz Santana is working with one of New York's youngest stars, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, for a new single, "Friendly". This, and perhaps a couple of others, are going to be landing on the "There It Go" rapper's upcoming album, Better Late Than Never. In 2024, the veteran MC has put out "Score", and "Party N Bulls***" which features Jadakiss . However, it seems that the final tracklist is still up in the air. The same goes for the release date, but there is a chance the project arrives later this summer.

Even though Juelz Santana is not really putting up as big of numbers as he used to, "Friendly" is popping off a bit. The same goes for the aforementioned Jadakiss collab, with both hitting well over 100,000 streams on Spotify. With how they are trending right now, both have cracked the top five 'Popular' category. On "Friendly", Juelz and A Boogie are finally fed up with being the nice guys in the rap game. Instead, they are adopting this lone wolf mentality, which the "Drowning" hitmaker hints at on the chorus. Speaking of which, this generation's NY hip-hop star pays homage to the greats that paved the way for him, specifically 50 Cent. He does a loose interpolation of the iconic "Many Men" hook to pretty decent effect. However, we will let you decide how you feel about "Friendly", so listen to it with the link below.