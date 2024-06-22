Juelz Santana & Jadakiss Rep NY With Eerie Banger "Party N Bulls***"

Juelz is on a nice mini run right now.

Juelz Santana, for the last four years, has been pretty elusive. New music is a rarity from him these days, but things could be doing a 180 very soon. The Harlem, New York rapper could be working toward a new album for this year, and one of the main reasons why we have this hunch is his output lately. Just a few weeks ago, he put out "Score", a simple yet effective NY drill cut ideal for when you to get locked in before a big game. Now, Juelz Santana has returned once more, this time bringing Jadakiss along, for "Party N Bulls***".

Another factor playing into our LP prediction are the hashtags he has included frequently. "#BetterLateThenNever" was on his Instagram post for "Score", as well as "Party N Bulls***". Could this be the title for Juelz's tape? One can only hope for now, but we are enjoying his much-needed return for now. On this single, him and Jadakiss both are rapping with hunger and confidence. "You just a palm boy, me, I got King's Disease / Boys can't compete with me, I’m too elite, you see / I’m a big stepper, don't end up beneath my feet". On top of the sticky one liners, the instrumental is also winner. Again, it is shaking things up, but the eerie piano keys and dark tone sell the intimidation aspect of "Party N Bulls***".

