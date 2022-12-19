It’s an annual holiday tradition at this point for Jim Jones to join HNHH for 12 Days Of Christmas. Days ahead of his latest holiday album, Jim Jones Presents 12 Days Of Christmas, Capo joined HNHH via Zoom for another in-depth conversation about the year but this time, Juelz Santana also joined us for the latest installment of our holiday series. Juelz Santana and Jim Jones are back on the road together, more so than we’ve seen them in the past. Capo held it down in Juelz’s absence between 2019 and 2020 but now, they’re back and stronger than ever as a unit.

“We’re older. Our mindset is different, we’re thinking different. The business moves that we’re making are different,” Jim Jones told HNHH. The two have a few plans for the foreseeable future – a possible venture into the tobacco industry, and a potential joint project.

Jim Jones & Juelz Santana via Via Publicist

“Jim’s hustle has always been undeniable,” Juelz added. “It’s something I’ve always able to look at no matter what I’m dealing with and find a goal in that to get me going. I’m just happy to be back at full motion.”

For the latest installment of 12 Days Of Christmas, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana join HNHH to discuss Hip-Hop 50, KRS-One, bringing Master P to Harlem to film “Bout It Bout It III” and so much more.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HNHH: I feel like we’ve seen you guys on the road together a lot more this year. How has that been for you guys, just getting back on the road and hustling together?

Jim Jones: Feels good, man. Feels good to have my brother back. Have a brother back on the road. He was in school for a while, which took a little time from us but now we back full speed. It feels better than it did before, actually.

Juelz Santana: I totally agree.

Coming from such an iconic run during the 2000s, what are the differences and similarities between those times and now?

Jim Jones: What we did then, shit… The Diplomat run is undeniable. You can’t compare that to anything but it’s a bit different now. We’re older. Our mindset is different, we’re thinking different. The business moves that we’re making are different. It’s way more about the business than it is about the music, even though the music is just as much important but we more in the business now. I’d say 10% music, 90% business.

Juelz Santana: Yeah. Yeah, definitely. The approach is 100% different. But everything else is kinda the same. Jim’s hustle has always been undeniable. It’s something I’ve always able to look at no matter what I’m dealing with and find a goal in that to get me going. I’m just happy to be back at full motion. Getting ready to put out music at the top of the year. January with Drama, we’re gonna put out In Motion project. Turn sh*t up.

Jim Jones via publicist

Jim, what’s the update on the Hitmaka project and when can we expect that to come out?

Jim Jones: Well, before the Hitmaka project, I’m actually dropping a Christmas album next week called 12 Days Of Christmas… Got a nice compilation going on with all of my artists… just to be in the Christmas spirit. Besides that, the Hitmaka project is coming at the top of the year. It’s an incredible project fully produced by Hitmaka. I’m excited, man. I got a record with Stefflon Don that I think could be a very big record.

You just dropped a “Gunshot” with BEAM but I wanted to know, what was KRS’s reaction to hearing you use that sample?

Jim Jones: I didn’t actually get to speak with KRS personally about the sample but for all the samples you use from KRS-One, he has to give the thumbs up. So, that was good enough for me, man.

Back in the day, it was like, this shit ain’t even gonna last. [BDP] had to go through that era of really making people believe that hip-hop was gonna be here today as what it is.

And what memories does KRS-One’s “Step Into The World” bring back to you?

Jim Jones: Well, KRS-One was a big part of my life as a youngster. Not even a part of me becoming a rapper. BDP, Boogie Down Production.. *breaks into BDP’s “My Philosophy”*. BDP was so influential in the Bronx coming from Harlem. It was like the end-all-be-all. Very instrumental for me coming up as a youngster. “Black Cop,” so many records that resonates with me whenever I see KRS-One. His style. They had all the leather, the BDP jackets. Hats all fly. Man, Self-Destruction was another big record. There’s so much, man. I can recite KRS-One rhymes all day.

Juelz Santana: And they was movin’ militant.

Jim Jones: Super militant. It was a little different back then. They was on their God body, hard body, you heard?

Juelz, would you mind chiming in? With Hip-Hop 50 coming up, I’d love to hear your thoughts on KRS-One’s impact on you coming up.

Juelz Santana: Oh, I was a super music head coming up. It’s funny we were just talking the other day in my house and I was telling some stories. I grew up just being a music head so I was definitely into KRS-One, heavy. The whole BDP. I mean, Jim hit it on the notes, man. They carried the Bronx. They had the Bronx on their back. KRS-One… his lyrics were on point. They were styling. They were putting on for the city, what else can I say? At a time when hip-hop was shunned upon, and I mean, way more than it’s shunned upon now. Now, they just pick and choose what genres they want to– like drill music and stuff like that. But back in the day, it was like, this shit ain’t even gonna last. They had to go through that era of really making people believe that hip-hop was gonna be here today as what it is. So to me, he’s part of that era. Sh*t.

Jim Jones: Speaking of making it last, just look how long– I don’t know if people know the correlation between KRS-One and D-Nice. D-Nice is probably one of the biggest DJs in the world, at this point in time.

Juelz Santana: “25 to life, my name is D-Nice.”

Jim Jones: But he from BDP. DJ D-Nice in the president’s party and that type sh*t. He different. It shows you how far hip-hop came.

Juelz Santana: D-Nice still doing his thing, now. Shout out to D-Nice.

Jim Jones: He’s super doing his thing now. He’s the biggest DJ in the world.

Juelz Santana: He’s that dude.

Jim Jones: Don’t forget about Just-Ice. That was my man. Ms. Melody, KRS-One…

You mentioned how KRS-One and BDP, specifically, were moving militant. How did they influence maneuvering your way through the streets and the music industry?

Jim Jones: They set a precedent in the rap game of every era of gangsta rap to the way they were moving was different. You see them. It just felt like you shouldn’t play with them. I just watched them on TV because I didn’t even see them personally. This was something we was watching on TV. But the aura that they gave off, they might not be the n***as you want to play with. In turn, you take bits and pieces of everything you see in the rap game because that’s part of who you become. When you mix all of that together, you vicariously might have a little bit of KRS-One and BDP in you when you moving as a group. You make that into who you are as you become into your own artist and things like that.

Juelz Santana: You know how you talking about moving militant and shit and Capo was saying the difference between now and then. You know how now, certain n*ggas got that image and you kinda know, you’re like, “aww them n***as might kill you.” See, they didn’t have that aura. But they had the aura, “you gonna get a good ass whooping f*cking with them n*ggas.”

*Jim Jones laughs*

Juelz Santana: Like they gonna leave some of that leather jacket on you. They might leave the B from the BDP on your back. They look like they was gonna kick your ass. They didn’t look like they had no guns. They looked like you was going to leave the situation, but you was going to be in the hospital fuckin’ with them n***as.

Do you two feel that energy is missing in hip-hop these days?

Juelz Santana: No, it’s totally f*cking missing it. N***as ain’t kidding. N***as ain’t trying to get no a**whooping. Most n***as can’t fight. N***as get made now by picking up guns and shooting almost cooler than getting money nowadays. Sh*t, I don’t know. I’m just trying to stay safe. Make it home. Shit’s crazy out here.

Jim Jones: A lot of things that are missing from what we used to do. A lot of lessons – it’s just nasty. Violence is at an all-time high right now in hip-hop. Do I wish we could settle our differences with fights nowadays? Yeah, I do. Do I wish we could settle our differences without violence nowadays? Yeah. The harsh reality –

Juelz Santana: It’s f*cked up ‘cause as much as we want to tell them and we mean what we say when we say, “stop the violence, learn from our mistakes,” but there was a generation that was telling us the same thing. And we were still negating a lot of sh*t and just living recklessly and living fast and getting into sh*t in the streets. We had to live and learn. And I don’t think we want that for them ‘cause it’s ending up way worse, but who are we to really tell them? All we can do is just give our advice and sh*t. But the streets are gonna be the streets. N***as gonna be n***as in the streets.

Do you think there’s some sort of solution that could at least slow down the violence that’s happening in the culture?

Jim Jones: The solution is us taking a step at the solution. And that takes a combined effort of everybody with influence inside this hip-hop game. I’m not saying we could change the world and make everything stop by tomorrow but it’s worth a try. Figure out something that could help our situation, maybe make it a little bit better. You gotta be accountable, first of all. You gotta hold people accountable for what’s going on before we wanna move forward. There’s a lot to it, man. But I do know one thing, there are a lot of rappers out here that hold a lot of influence, even me and Juelz. We need to start banding together and push forward a narrative that can help start the solution. Make this gun violence disappear.

Juelz Santana: I agree. I totally agree.

I got a record with Durk, super dope. I got a record with A Boogie, super dope. I got a record with Dej Loaf and Young Thug, super dope.

I wanna just pivot back into the music quick, Juelz specifically for you, you just dropped Whitney and you were mentioning you had a new project on the way. You said the project’s called In Motion?

Juelz Santana: We In Motion. Gangsta Grillz with DJ Drama. Finally. It’s long-awaited. Me and Drama had talked about doing a tape years ago. Me and Jeezy were actually supposed to do a tape together and it was supposed to be with DJ Drama. We doin’ that at the top of the year.

Before we go into the project, can you tell me more about this Juelz/Jeezy tape that was supposed to come out? When did you guys have this discussion?

JS: Oh, you know, I was at Def Jam. Jeezy was at Def Jam. When Jeezy first came out. Right before his album came out, that was one of the reasons me and Wayne wound up doing the I Can’t Feel My Face tape. I don’t know if you know but if you look back, me and Jeezy got a couple of records together. Like, 4 records, and those were supposed to be the records for the tape but Jeezy really took off. He had a very successful career and it just didn’t pan out at the time. Wayne reached out to me like, “Yo, when that tape coming out?” I was like, “I don’t know. I’m waiting on the boy to finish some records and sh*t.” And he was like, “sh*t, if he ain’t with it, then let’s do a tape,” and it just so happened that me and Wayne ended up doing a tour the next month. It was me, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, and Dem Franchise Boyz. And me and Wayne had just built a bond that was crazy throughout that tour. Just going to the studio every night and just, know what I’m saying? We recorded tons of music and got I Can’t Feel My Face from that. I mean, us not doing that, got us I Can’t Feel My Face. So I’m kinda happy that it happened.

So what’s the status of the I Can’t Feel My Face project…

JS: I Can’t Feel My Face running the streets right now. We gonna turn this thing into a movement, it’s a whole lifestyle. It’s an empire. But as far as the Wayne project, that’s my brother – I don’t even need to promote that project anymore. Me and Wayne got a lot of songs in the stash and when they come out, they gonna come out. We don’t need to promote it, we just gonna slap it and say I Can’t Feel My Face out like how Beyonce did the Lemonade album. I hate talking about it ‘cause then they wanna say “Juelz said this about I Can’t Feel My Face…” Nah, I ain’t doin’ all that. Wayne’s my brother. We got a relationship that’s deeper than music but we always record music together.

That’s exciting. I will say though, your verse on Tha Carter III is probably my favorite verse on that entire album to this day.

JS: I’m still waiting on fuckin’ my Carter III plaque. Mac, I need my plaque, baby.

Well, I hope he reads this and that comes your way this holiday season.

JS: Yeah, that’d be a good Christmas gift. How many Tha Carter III sold? Almost 10 million, right? I would take that plaque.

You dropped “Whitney” and I think you recently teased a record with Lil Durk, am I correct?

JS: Yeah, I teased a couple of records. I got a record with Durk, super dope. I got a record with A Boogie, super dope. I got a record with Dej Loaf and Young Thug, super dope. I think it’s gonna be a great look. Great look for myself but also a great look for Dej Loaf. I love Dej Loaf as an artist. I think this is definitely gonna get the people like, “what the f*ck? We need some Dej sh*t, too.” So I’m really excited about this project. It’s called We In Motion. Me, Jim and Meek got a record that’s real dope that’s gonna be on there. So January, top of the year, stepping on them. We got a lot of dope artists I’m bringing with me. So, I’m just looking forward to the movement. Lotta motion, lotta motion.

Juelz Santana via publicist

Will we be hearing that as a single before the album drops or is that something we have to wait for?

JS: Well I mean the top of the year is here, that’s why I didn’t put the record out. I’m doing it around January first. Super top of the year, preferably January 1st. If all goes well. I just didn’t feel like I needed to drop too many records, you know? I’m probably gonna drop one before it but I’ma give yall what y’all been asking for, which is a whole project from Juelz Santana, at least 12-15 songs. The ball will be rolling and then we can just keep it going from there.

Jim, how much of a role did you play in Juelz and Drama together for a Gangsta Grillz?

JS: Jim played 90%. 90%.

JJ: I ain’t gonna lie. Juelz said the other day, “I wanna do this Drama tape.” I said, “Drama gon’ do the tape,” and then, we were on a No Jumper interview and Juelz was talking about it and then Drama called his phone like “where the music at?” Done.

JS: I say 90% because — of course, Jim, he don’t gotta call Drama and ask. Like, we all got relationships but just as far as helping me just get in motion and getting me in the space of where I need to be. Putting out music and being creative. You know, ready to put out music and just keeping us alive with the music he’s been putting out. Being so effective in the game. It’s just been good to watch.

JJ: It ain’t over, we just started. That’s what it feels like.

JS: By the way, we been talking about doing a project together, too. Putting out something. I think the people are ready for that now. They’ll accept that without giving us no sh*t about awww it’s not a Dipset project. But me and Jim, we working. Whatever is gonna come out of it is gonna come out of it. That’s my brother.

I did wanna ask on the status of the Dipset movie because I remember you were all waiting for Juelz to come home. Is there any update on that?

JJ: Not yet. I mean, not yet. But this is something – time changes everything but there’s no update on that but just something else to look forward to. A movie about the Diplomats history and things like that. Definitely the people need to see it. We definitely have a dope story from where we started to where we are. Where rap took us. The whole adventure in between, it’s definitely worth seeing.

Do you have any interest in directing a movie, specifically a Christmas movie?

JJ: Specifically a Christmas movie? I never think about no Christmas movie but directing, I do have a passion for. I definitely wanna naturally progress from doing videos to shooting movies and short films and documentaries. And also, that takes a lot of time, most of the stuff.

Looking back, [Master P] was definitely a good sport. I definitely would’ve told myself some fly shit like that, too, if I was Master P.

Speaking of directing, when Cam’ron was on Drink Champs he discussed the “Bout It Bout It III” music video. He recalled how Master P was under the scorching sun, and yelling at you that he’s worth $400 million. I wanted your guys’ perspective on that day.

JJ: That definitely was a different day. You know, a bit younger. Fame was coming at us fast but that day was special. Master P came out –

JS: Yo Capo, you really remember that day, though?

JJ: I remember that day clearly because I remember he came out the whip –

JS: You remember me, though? You remember what was going on with me?

JJ: What happened that day?

JS: I had a warrant that day. Remember I was hiding in the trailer?

JJ: We was tucking you and all that shit!

JS: I was duckin’ in and out of the scenes. The police was looking for my a**, boy.

JJ: That’s when you were locked up and Cam did the song couple of days later. The ‘get him out ASAP,’ right?

JS: “What’s Really Good.”

JJ: Looking back, [Master P] was definitely a good sport. I definitely would’ve told myself some fly shit like that, too, if I was Master P. He was as courteous as he could be, man, I will tell you that. But he definitely styled on me like a lil’ n***a. Like, ‘Lil’ n***a, I’ma give you the benefit of the doubt but huh, I’m worth that money.’

JS: He was at that point in his life where n***as have so much money, they don’t even know what to say. They just start makin’ up shit to say. “I got $400 million! Why I’m standin’ in the sun, n***a?” Everybody standin’ in the sun, n***a! The sun is there, mothafucka! You can’t buy the sun, n***a! You know what I’m sayin’? N***a got so much money, a n***a don’t even know what to say. “N***a, the sun? Get that n***a out of here. Move him over there.” Like, nah we can’t do that. Know what I mean? N***a be sayin’ some wild sh*t when he got all that money.

Juelz that was in your neighborhood though, right?

JS: Yeah pretty much. I mean, it was literally in my neighborhood what I would call my stomping grounds. Battle Grounds park where I always be. Hung out, grew up. Sh*t like that. But, yeah ‘bout 2 or 3 blocks away from my house where I used to live at on 53rd street. That was dope. Bring Master P to the hood. We were known for that, though. We’d bring n*ggas to so many different parts of Harlem. N*ggas had Baby on 140th. N***as had everybody everywhere.

Well bringing artists to Harlem is kind of a tradition for you guys at this point. Who else sticks out to you in terms of artists you’ve brought from out of New York into Harlem?

JJ: Everybody. We had Meek in Harlem this summer. We had Icewear Vezzo in Harlem. We had Fivi’ out there with us. You name it, they be pullin’ up. Harlem was busy this summer. We had Lil Migo this summer. We had Yo Gotti in Harlem, shooting videos. Sh*t, I had Mozzy come to Harlem, shot a video. Had Yung Berg out there this summer shooting a video. I had Stefflon Don out there shooting a video.

JS: We had the whole BMF in Harlem. We had the whole BMF in Harlem on the rooftops.

You had the whole BMF out in Harlem with you guys?

JJ: On my block! If you go to the video with me, Jeezy, and Lil Wayne called “Make It Work For You” – it’s on my second album – Meech is in that video. The video with Jeezy’s verse was shot in my mother’s bedroom. Jeezy was standing on my mother’s waterbed, damn near, like recording. My man Duke The God was like fake engineering Jeezy in the video. We was making the CDs like it was crack. That was in my kitchen where I grew up at. That was literally in my house, the whole house that I grew up at, from a baby until I met Jim and Cam and they took me out the hood. Literally, that’s where that video was shot at. And the whole BMF came. Them n*ggas had phantoms all out on the block. Meech and them was up top. There’s footage of that on the internet.

Aside from what you already do business wise, is there any other industry you’d like to enter in 2023?

JJ: I’d like to get back into the alcohol and beverage industry again. I’ve got something I’d like to push forward. We venturing into the tobacco business, me and Juelz.

Dipset cigarettes are on the way?

JJ: Not cigarettes. We don’t smoke cigarettes, we smoke weed. I had a meeting today actually, I wish I could talk about it. I been working though, man. I’m hyped. Sh*ts gonna happen that people are going to get very excited to see.

Juelz, what about you?

JS: Same. I agree man. Just building this empire right now. ICFMF. I Can’t Feel My Face. I got some super dope artists. Got the clothing line. Of course, like Capo said, we venturing off into tobacco. My brand is getting real big som of course, I’m going to go into all the products that can be sold, legally, as far as that industry is concerned. Like, the pens and all that stuff. Just everything, ‘cause the brand is just growing so strong, down to the movies. I wrote 3 scripts. You were talking to Jim and I didn’t want to [interrupt] but I actually wrote 3 scripts while I was incarcerated. I’m just waiting to get them into the right hands. I truly believe in them. They super dope. The concepts behind them — you know, that’s not our area so I’m just waiting for the right person to hear me. I know they dope. I don’t really wanna act so much, but if I get a role or something… but I ain’t shooting for that. I just kinda wanna be behind the scenes with that. As I said, just building my brand ICFMF into an empire.

Both of you came to 21 Savage’s defense when he made his comments about Nas and then, the song came out. What were your thoughts on the two of them coming together after that?

JJ: I think that’s pretty dope. It’s dope to see them do a record together, it’s dope to see Nas [took] it as any misunderstanding. We all have opinions as to what’s going on out there. But seeing generations from right now mixed in with generations from back then and both are relevant entities in hip-hop culture, it’s pretty dope. It shows a lesson to music moving forward and we both need to meet at a medium. So there’s a lot of confusion and conflict when it comes to rappers from the older generation to up-and-coming rappers and rappers from the younger generation that are very influential and things like that. But what we really need is to come together and make more music, like what 21 and Nas just did. It’s something that me and Juelz been doing all the time. We need more of it.

JS: I agree. I think that was dope that they came up with that and it didn’t lead to anything else. I think that was a positive solution for the situation, especially for the younger generation to see. It was kinda like touching back – not to move backward but like Jim was saying, just taking steps in a positive direction. That sh*t coulda went left, but it went right. Two grown men like that.

JJ: We all gotta learn to agree to disagree without causing conflict. It’s very big and what they did is exactly that.

JS: Even with Jungle, who’s Nas’s brother. He said something. He tweeted something, sharing his opinion and how he felt during the time about the situation. But like I said, it just goes to show you nobody lets too many feelings get involved and stuff. They carried that like men, and how they should have carried it.

I feel like we put our imprint on this game to the point that we are part of this history.

What do you guys think the key is to create an understanding between the younger generation and the OGs?

JJ: Everybody being open-minded. It’s not just the older people that have to be open-minded to what the younger people have. The younger people have to be open-minded to some of the things that we’ve provided for them. It’s a two-way street. But I always wanna give advice, give a helping hand — this is what I do, ‘cause I was once in a position where I didn’t have them people that I needed to count on that was in the game and that could help guide me and give the advice that I needed. So this is one of the things that I’ve been doing for so long as far as helping youngsters.

Juelz: And then, some of those guys get past that “f*ck it” age. In life, man – I don’t know what age it is, but you go through this “f*ck it” age. Some people get through it fast, they grow up quicker than others, but you go through that time where it’s like “f*ck it,” especially if you winning and you’re doing you. How do you get through that? As far as them younger kids ‘cause I think once that attitude gets instilled in them and then they start feeling themselves getting into the paper, it’s kind of like, what can you really say to somebody like that?

Do you guys feel that the impact and the lane and the contributions of Dipset are something that is recognized by the younger generations just based on your interactions with a lot of the new rappers?

JJ: You can definitely see the impact on today’s younger generation, for sure. Listen to these drill beats and these drill beats have a lot of heavy samples like Dipset. It’s no different to style. It seems like it’s 2003 again as I’m seeing the BB Simon belts, True Religion cut jeans to rock and roll this, rock and roll that. It’s something that we created wholeheartedly. The rap-rockstars is us. We did that. That was something that we started. So seeing a lot of these things coming back is pretty dope, just to see how heavy our impact was and still is today. So I appreciate that.

JS: Facts. Super facts. That’s why we can’t lose right now. I feel like we’re in a situation where as long as we keep doing what we doing – what we selling…we selling a lifestyle. We selling what we do, what we been giving them for years. People been winning off of us for years. It’s no different. It’s just under our roof now. It’s gonna be in our building now. We gotta be hands-on, which we shoulda been, but, you live and you learn.

How does it feel being a part of that history in that sense? Because what KRS-One meant to you is what you guys meant to a lot of kids who came up under you. And that impact is everlasting.

JJ: I mean, to be a part of history in hip-hop… it’s something you think about as a kid, wanting to be a rapper. But to know that you actually did that and accomplished that… I feel like we put our imprint on this game to the point that we are part of this history. That you could pull out a file on us and the things that resonates with people all over. Things that we started and created. Having opportunities to come out of our hood through our music, rap music. [1:07:00-1:07:25].

JS: Yeah I agree. I feel like, I don’t want this to come out the wrong way – *call cuts out*.

Did we lose Juelz?

JJ: He comin’ back. I think he’s on the phone.

Before he comes back, I wanted your take on Kanye’s recent presidential campaign and alignment with alt-right figures since we discussed Ye’s genius earlier this year.

JJ: Kanye is very interesting. He’s a bug out. Lately, I’ve been finding a lot of the things that he’s doing – the direction he’s going in, I don’t know where he’s going so I kinda got to step back all his antics. Is he a genius? Is he smart? Yes, he’s very smart. But sometimes, you can be too smart for your own good. Do I wish he figured all this out and maybe, there’s a method to his madness? I pray there is but where he’s at right now is a very dangerous place. And I don’t know if too many people are next to him that’s giving him some sound advice that he might need to navigate where he’s going. But for me, I’ma back off Kanye for a little while. I don’t understand where he’s going with it. Talking about things I have no interest in even getting into it It’s one thing when you fighting for a cause and making sense and things that people could latch onto. It’s crazy. He went from being a billionaire to being – I don’t even know what. Society builds you up to tear you down, they do say that. Sometimes you trick yourself out of your own position just by doing stupid sh*t and having too much money. Like Juelz said, “Move the sun! Where the f*ck is the sun? I have $400 million, n***a! Why am I out here in the sun? Move the sun over.” He’s on that trip right now. He’s trying to move the sun. This n*gga’s crazy!

JS: Crazy. All I’m gonna say, man, ‘cause I don’t really wanna say nothing. I wish Kanye the best, man. I’ma pray for the guy, my guy. And I feel Kanye gonna make it through whatever. He gonna get through it. So I’ma just keep wishing ol’ boy the best and see how everything continues to play out.

Juelz, just wanted to get you to pick up where you left off before you cut out about Dipset’s legacy in hip-hop.

JS: I was just saying how they owe us a lot more credit than they give us. Like Capo was saying, the whole sound of hip-hop is Dipset-related, from the samples. Even if people don’t know it, so much goes back to our original sound. The sound that we created and the sound that we put out there. I think our era was one of the strongest eras to ever get put in front of the people. I was gonna say – I didn’t want it to get taken the wrong way – but I feel like our era was one of the strongest eras. I’ma just say that. It’s just like the Jordan era because you’re going to have people say, a lot of people before Jordan was better than Jordan. But, they paved the way. The people in the early games – it’s f*cked up – but they never get the credit even though they put in the most work. In every sport, every category of everything, the people that start sh*t never get the full credit that they deserve. They don’t get the money they deserve. They don’t get the just due they deserve. Nothing. That’s why I say our era is the strongest ‘cause we kinda came in that era where it was super potent and effective. Like they paved the way but we kinda got to reap the benefits and really lead that impact on the world. Now, you got these artists now that see all the money from it, which is like basketball, you know?