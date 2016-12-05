12 days of christmas
- StreetwearBest Dressed Artists Of 2022This was the first year in many where celebrities were able to comfortably attend red carpet events and galas, making for several huge fashion moments.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentSyleena Johnson Talks New Christmas Movie Soundtracks, Loving FOX Soul, & Fighting For Your DreamsIn our holiday interview with music icon Syleena Johnson, she tells us about producing 3 Christmas movie soundtracks, making room for new artists, and explains being an "extroverted introvert."By Erika Marie
- Original ContentRome Flynn Talks "Fantasy Football," R&B Pursuits, & Rising Above MisconceptionsFor our last interview of our "12 Days of Christmas" series, actor-singer Rome Flynn caught up with us to discuss his new film, holding things down for the holidays, and hopefully, releasing an EP in 2023.By Erika Marie
- SportsPaul Pierce Talks Ime Udoka, NBA Title Picks, & Jayson Tatum's MVP SeasonPaul Pierce recently sat down with HNHH as part of our “12 Days of Christmas” interview series where he talked to us about his beloved Celtics, the difference between NBA eras, and the infamous Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentHit-Boy Is The Producer Of The Year: On 21 Savage & Nas Collab, The Rise Of Loop Makers & Sampling "The Five Heartbeats" On "Legit"Hit-Boy joins HNHH to discuss the making of "One Mic One Gun," sending Ye the beat for "Legit," his picks for 2022's Producer Of The Year and more. By Aron A.
- TV“Grown-Ish" Star Ryan Destiny Talks “How Many,” Pursuing Music, & Not Always Having It All TogetherFor our "12 Days of Christmas" series, Ryan Destiny chats with us about her new single "How Many," balancing multiple creative pursuits, and explains why she's thinks she's a boring person (we don't believe it!). By Erika Marie
- Original ContentJim Jones & Juelz Santana Talk Bringing Master P & BMF To Harlem, 21 Savage & Nas Collab & Curbing Gun Violence In Hip-HopJim Jones & Juelz Santana share a hilarious story about bringing Master P to Harlem, discuss ending violence in hip-hop, and bond over KRS-One on HNHH's 12 Days Of Christmas. By Aron A.
- Original ContentDesiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas MusicDesiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJacquees On "Sincerely For You," Future As EP & Holiday Traditions For HNHH's "12 Days Of Christmas"Exclusive Interview: Jacquees has delivered his third album with features from Summer Walker, Tory Lanez, & 21 Savage. Read what he has to say about the album, leading with two stand-alone singles, maturing musically, and wanting to earn some awards in 2023.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentBandplay Speaks On Young Dolph's Death, Creating "Major" & Gives Us A Key Glock UpdateOn the final day of our "12 Days of Christmas" series, we speak with Paper Route Empire-signed producer, Bandplay. The Tennessee native details how he initially connected with Key Glock and Young Dolph, shares some of his fondest memories with Dolph, and gives us the story behind one of Dolph's biggest singles, "Major."By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureJason Lee Clears The Air With Megan Thee Stallion, Wants Same With Doja Cat & Jordyn WoodsThe "Hollywood Unlocked" CEO admits that he has been critical of the ladies for making certain moves in the past but is ready to put that behind him.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentStyles P & Havoc Offer Each Other The Highest Praises, Discuss Biggie's "Last Day" & New ProjectStyles P and Havoc join us for a new edition of "12 Days Of Christmas" where they discuss their joint project "Wreckage Manner," DMX, Biggie's "Last Day," and much more.By Aron A.
- Original ContentJoJo Opens Up About Dealing With Anxiety, The R&B Renaissance & Her Fave Music Of The YearFor our "12 Days of Christmas" interviews, we speak with JoJo to discuss just how far she's come since her initial rise to fame in the early 2000s.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentMulatto Praises Lil Baby, Says He's The "Frontrunner" Of Atlanta Hip HopThe rapper is praising Lil Baby for his longevity in the game.By Madusa S.
- MusicEminem Announces "12 Days Of Diss-Mas" Starts TomorrowEminem will be counting down his twelve favorite diss tracks of all time.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWine Advent Calendars Are Available Today At ALDIMerry Christmas.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsChris Brown & Trippie Redd Team Up For "Yoppa"Listen to Chris Brown's new collab with Trippie Redd "Yoppa."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChris Brown Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” With 12 New SongsStream the deluxe edition of Chris Brown's latest double album "Heartbreak On A Full Moon."By Kevin Goddard
- LifeWoman Forcefully Grabs R. Kelly's Junk At Christmas Show In DetroitSanta Kells was lucky to walk away with his sack on Friday night. By Angus Walker