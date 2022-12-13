There might not be another rapper who is as dedicated to spreading holiday cheer like Jim Jones. Over the course of his career, he’s consistently blessed fans with holiday records and albums. In 2006, he dropped off A Dipset Xmas. Two years later, he followed it up with the release of A Tribute To Bad Santa Starring Mike Epps.

Nearly 16 years later, and he’s returned with his latest Christmas album, Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Xmas. The rapper’s latest project is a compilation effort that highlights the talent on his VL imprint. Along with Rayy Rayy, who supplies comedic relief during the skits, Jim allows his roster of artists to shine across the board. Though the comedian provides skits, he also has his own track with the titular track.

“Comedy and music has always been synonymous for me. One compliments the other,” said Jim Jones. “I’ve been watching Rayy Rayy grind and make so many people laugh since I’ve first noticed him during the pandemic. He’s helped with the decision to start signing comedians not verbally through conversation but through his comedy. So when I decided to make the Christmas album 12 days of Christmas it was only right I have Rayy Rayy host for his debut on vamplife comedy.”

12 Days Of Xmas provides some familiar holiday sounds while updating them to reflect the soundscape of New York’s scene.

Check out Jim Jones’s new Christmas compilation project below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.