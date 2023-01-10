Jim Jones is back in action with a brand new freestyle.

The Dipset rapper slid through on Jan. 10th with his latest offering, “2 Million Up.” The short offering marks his first release of the year and he’s evidently aiming to kick things off on a high note. This time, he takes on Peezy’s “2 Million Up” single and puts his own spin on it. Jim Jones’s storytelling abilities takes center stage as his undeniably smooth flow glides the instrumental. He details his come-up in Harlem and the chaotic lifestyle he led up while reflecting on the value of loyalty.

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 22: Rapper Jim Jones attends “Breaking In” Atlanta Private Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Studios)

Jim Jones has his foot on the gas after another eventful year in 2022. He kicked the year off with the release of We Set The Trends and later, dished out his new holiday-themed project, Jim Jones Presents: 12 Days Of Christmas. His latest project indicates that he has even more music in the stash that he’s preparing to unleash in 2023.

The rapper dropped off “GUNSHOTS” ft. BEAM in October. The song marked the first single from his joint project with Hitmaka, Status Update, which is due out later this year. So far, he hasn’t unveiled a release date but hopefully, it comes soon.

Press play on Jim Jones' latest freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Watch bussed up, six-figures on my neck

Back of the club with some bitches gettin’ wet

N***as gettin’ right or n***as gettin’ left

Let me know if it’s up, ’cause my n***as gon’ step

If we locked in, I’m with ’em to the death

Comin’ back with a ref, gon’ hit ’em with a tech