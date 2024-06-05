Juelz Santana Drops The Perfect Pre-Game Hype Song With "Score"

Juelz drops his first song since October of last year.

Dipset (The Diplomats) affiliate Juelz Santana has been repping the blue-collar city of Harlem, New York with much pride. Essentially a living legend at this point in his career, the 42-year-old is not dropping as much as he used to. In fact, the last new single we received from the MC was back in October of last year. "Black Opps" with Yung Tripp and Cassidy was the release, but he was a feature on it. The last time he dropped a solo track was "Whitney" back in September 2022.

Then, if you want to look at when he dropped an album, you will have to go even further back in time. In 2020, Juelz released #FREESANTANA, a tight, ten-song record with a stacked guest list. Dave East, Jim Jones, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, Belly, Jeremih, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie assisted him greatly. But after such a long absence how would the MC come back? Well, Juelz Santana is looking to get with the times with "Score".

Listen To "Score" By Juelz Santana

What we mean by that is that Santana is going New York drill on this cut and it pans out well. Self-produced and written, he made this song for the hoopers in his hometown and across the globe. "Uh, they counting me out like never before / Never again, I'm back up, look at the score". You can check out "Score" with the new music video above.

What are your thoughts on "Score" by Juelz Santana? Is this one of his better songs as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is working on a new album finally? How do you feel about the drill beat on this track? Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Juelz Santana. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics: