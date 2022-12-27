Juelz Santana says that he and DJ Drama will be releasing a new album together. The New York rapper announced the project, We In Motion, on Instagram, earlier this week. He says that it will be releasing sometime in the new year.

“We In Motion… The Album…Top Of The Year…long Time Coming #ICFMF #BackOutSide,” Santana captioned the post.

We In Motion will be Santana’s first album since 2020’s #FREESANTANA. That project featured Jim Jones, Dave East, 2 Chainz, Belly, Lil Wayne, Jeremih and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.

A full list of features for the new album is unclear; however, last month, Santana teased the project in a video that showed him listening to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie in the studio. He also shared a new song with Benny The Butcher back in August. Funkmaster Flex had challenged him to release new music.

In addition to his We In Motion, Santana also recently teased releasing his long-awaited collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Speaking with TMZ, he explained that the two are always working on music.

“All I’m a say is, Wayne is my brother,” he said at the time. “We are never not working on music outside of each other, as well as together, so for us to do a I Can’t Feel My Face project is definitely not unlikely to happen.”

As for why the project never released, Santana recently blamed it on label “politics” while speaking with VladTV.

“You had Def Jam, Universal, Cash Money and Diplomats,” he said. “Four different entities that had to come upon an agreement and come under one accord to push a project.”

