Halle Bailey Continues To Deliver On "Because I Love You"

Halle is putting her creativity on full display.

It's already been a huge year for Halle Bailey, and fans are glad to see that she only continues to deliver. The 24-year-old songstress is in her solo bag these days, and while she hopped on her sister Chloe’s Trouble In Paradise track "Want Me" earlier this month, her latest release is all her. On Friday, she unveiled "Because I Love You," a lighthearted single about being with the one you love.

”'Because I Love You’ is a song for anyone who has been deeply in love,” Halle says of the track. “It’s an anthem that tells the story of all of the beautiful passion and euphoria you can feel with that person.” The song arrived alongside a playful and cinematic accompanying music video, which showcases some of the ups and downs that come with being head over heels for someone, as well as the various different sides it can bring out in a person. One version of Halle is seen dining headfirst onto a windshield to get closer to her man, gets jealous when she catches him staring at herself, and more.

Clearly, Halle had fun with the concept and let her creativity shine through, and fans can’t wait to hear what else she has up her sleeve. What do you think of Halle Bailey's new single? Will you be adding "Because I Love You" to your playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the music video down below.

Halle Drops "Because I Love You" Music Video