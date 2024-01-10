Halle Bailey
- MusicHalle Bailey's Son Halo Has Her Feeling More Inspired Than EverHalle Bailey says motherhood has opened a "whole other portal to write about stuff."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Unveils Before And After Pregnancy Photos With Baby HaloHalle Bailey has come a long way since her son's arrival.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChloe & Halle Bailey's Brother & Diddy's Daughter Reportedly DatingThe two teens seemingly spent Valentine's Day together.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipDDG Might've Shaded Halle Bailey's Parenting With Twitter Like, Fans Theorize"Men care about the upbringing of children more than women do," the tweet that the Michigan native liked reads.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Reveals DDG Came Up With Their Son's Name, HaloHalle Bailey says she's "obsessed" with her son, Halo.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Glows In Pre-Grammy Gala Gown, DDG Sings Along To "Angel"Halle Bailey's first solo single "Angel" is nominated for Best R&B Song.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDDG & Halle Bailey Roasted For Austin McBroom's Meager Room At Their MansionWhile the YouTuber might be doing a bit, fans aren't impressed with his hosts.By Ben Mock
- MusicHalle Bailey Fires Back As Fans Slam Her For Hiding PregnancyHalle Bailey has had enough.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Reveals Photoshopped Pregnancy Pictures Hiding Her BellyThe R&B star is showing us how her social media posts bamboozled fans into thinking that she wasn't pregnant, although they still cracked the code.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHalle Bailey Asks For Breast Pumping Tips, Gets The Cold Shoulder From FansFans are hiding their advice like Halle Bailey hid her pregnancy.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHalle Bailey Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Abs In The StudioHalle Bailey appears to be working on new music.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicChloe x Halle Have New Music On The WayFans can't wait to hear what the duo has in store for them next.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDDG Proves He's "Super Dad," Makes Baby Halo A Bottle In SecondsDDG is clearly adjusting well to fatherhood.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey's Baby Bump Didn't Stop Her From Throwing It Back With Chloe: WatchAfter protecting her peace while carrying baby Halo, Halle's now happily sharing her pregnancy journey with fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Opens Up On Keeping Her Pregnancy A Secret From The InternetShe reportedly avoided all social media during her pregnancy.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Continues Post-Pregnancy IG Streak With Underwater Belly ShootNow that the R&B crooner and her boo DDG dropped the secrecy act, we're loving the wholesome content around their little one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Shares Post-Pregnancy Body PictureThe singer and actress wants to get back into her workout routine soon to focus on her goal, but she's allowing herself to heal up first.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRubi Rose Congratulates Halle Bailey & DDG For Welcoming Their First ChildRubi Rose has nothing but kind words for her ex, DDG, and Halle Bailey.By Caroline Fisher