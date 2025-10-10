Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album 'Love? Or Something Like It'

56th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Halle Bailey attends the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey has fans anticipating new music after she announced her debut album set to arrive on October 24.

Halle Bailey is officially stepping into her next era. The Grammy-nominated singer and actress has announced her long-awaited debut solo album, titled love? or something like it, set to arrive on October 24.

In a heartfelt message shared across her social media platforms, Halle described the project as deeply personal. She posted a snippet accompanied by a caption with the announcement. She wrote, “love? or something like it — my debut album. a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. out 10/24. this one means everything to me.”

While she rose to fame as one-half of the acclaimed sister duo Chloe x Halle, and later as the star of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, this marks Halle’s most intimate artistic statement yet. Fans have already gotten a taste of her solo sound through previous singles like “Angel” and “In Your Hands,” both of which hinted at a blend of ethereal vocals and soulful R&B production.

Halle Bailey Returns To Music

The album's title alone, love? or something like it, suggests that Halle isn’t just singing about romance, but questioning its meaning. Is it real, is it imagined? Is it healing, or is it chaos? Though full track list details haven’t yet been revealed, fans are speculating that Halle’s recent real-life journey into motherhood, alongside her relationship with rapper DDG, may play a role in the storytelling. Whether or not she addresses that chapter directly, her message makes it clear that this is her most honest body of work yet.

Moreover, Halle's been busy on various ventures. In August, she was spotted on a dinner date with her rumored new boyfriend in Los Angeles. Prior to that, she was in Italy filming an upcoming movie, Italianna. Fans have lots of reason to be excited for this project. With her angelic vocals and cinematic storytelling, love? or something like it is already shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated R&B debuts.

