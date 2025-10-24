love?...or something like it - Album by Halle

It's been on a long road up until this point for Halle Bailey. The past year has been a whirlwind, although she has come out on the other side better than ever. Her debut album love?...or something like it has officially arrived. The project contains 15 songs, with features from GloRilla, Mariah The Scientist, H.E.R., and sister Chloe Bailey. Overall, this is an album that is heavy on the R&B vibes. The artist has an incredible voice, and she uses it all throughout these songs. If you are a fan of the artist, then you will most definitely have to check this out. It's an album that is perfect for those Fall and Winter months.