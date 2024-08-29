Meek Mill Wants To Perform "Dreams And Nightmares" At Presidential Debate

That would definitely be a choice.

Meek Mill might be gassed up. The rapper was clowned for not having hits during a recent podcast, but the internet came to his defense. They asserted that Meek did, in fact, have hits, and that "Dreams and Nightmares" is a hip-hop classic. The rapper weighed in on the discourse himself, so he obviously saw it. Now, however, he's wanting to take his biggest hit to the biggest political stage imaginable. Meek wants to perform "Dreams and Nightmares" at the upcoming presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

To be fair to Meek Mill, there's some geographical context. The presidential debate, which takes place September 10, will be held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. Meek is one of the city's most popular rappers. "Dreams and Nightmares" became the unofficial theme song for the Super Bowl run by Eagles in 2023, so maybe the rapper is hoping he can be a good luck charm once again. "Let me do dreams and nightmares at this debate lol," Meek wrote on Instagram.

The question, ultimately, is who Meek Mill would be a good luck charm for. The rapper has expressed admiration and criticism for both presidential candidates. He claimed he wanted to sit down with Harris and question her regarding her incarceration policies. "[I'd] ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison," the rapper tweeted on August 14. "And try to help her understand from a survival standpoint... she may have never had to encounter."