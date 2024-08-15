Meek Mill Seemingly Praises Donald Trump In Confusing Twitter Rant

New Jersey Governor Murphy Makes Clemency Announcement In Newark With Meek Mill On Juneteenth
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 19: Musician Robert "Meek Mill" Williams speaks before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs an executive order for a new clemency program that will pardon thousands of people as Newark and the nation celebrates Juneteenth on June 19, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. The clemency program will assist those who've been convicted of a crime that is no longer illegal or have been victims of domestic abuse. The program could have thousands of criminal records wiped clean. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Meek is impressed.

Meek Mill put his Twitter fingers to use on August 14. The rapper decided to weigh in on several notable figures, including Kamala Harris, Mark Cuban, and Elon Musk. The figure who drew most of his attention, though, was former President Donald Trump. Meek Mill gave lots of thoughts on Trump, especially with regards to the former President's assassination attempt. He made it clear that he was impressed with Trump, even if little else about his string of tweets was clear.

The whole thing kicked off with Meek Mill discussing Stormy Daniels. The rapper recalled watching the Daniels while he was locked up, and claimed to have learned about Donald Trump through said trial. He was taken with what he learned, apparently. "My X has turned back to Trump life again," he said. "Never did a history check on Trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing." Then, in a separate tweet, the Philadelphia rapper gave his thoughts on the Trump assassination attempt. The verdict? Mill believed the ex-President handled it with style.

Meek Mill Clarified That He Doesn't Endorse Trump

"He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran," Meek Mill wrote. "Hope you get well too we get shot at a lot." The rapper proceeded to marvel at the fact that Donald Trump was indicted on multiple crimes and is still mounting a presidential run. "Got indicted still running for president," he concluded. "Who is this guy Trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts." Fans flocked to quote tweet and comment on Meek Mill's tweet. Perhaps sensing that some controversy was headed his way, the rapper decided to clarify a few things.

Despite praising Trump's behavior, Meek Mill stated that he was not endorsing any political candidate. "I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics," he wrote in a follow up tweet. "He was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty. Getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental sh*t. All I see on phones and TVs is Trump, it’s like tf is this guy." The one political cause Meek Mill has been vocal about is prison reform. He even told fans he'd like the chance to discuss reform with Kamala Harris. "I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand," he asserted.

