Meek Mill Praises Donald Trump For Reversing TikTok Ban

Donald Trump has been a big talking point the last few days. The President was sworn in for his second term on Monday, and many flocked to show their support. One person who wasn't there, but who felt the need to show support for Donald Trump, was Meek Mill. The rapper was absolutely thrilled by the fact that TikTok is not being banned in the United States. So thrilled, in fact, that Meek felt the need to sing the praises of Trump on Twitter. On Sunday, Meek Mill made it clear that he was impressed by Trump's quick thinking.

Meek Mill tweeted out that Trump was "oss," or "on some sh*t," when he reversed the TikTok ban. He also claimed that citizens who utilize the app should "thank" the current President of the United States. "We had to thank trump get tik tok back lol he OSs," the rapper tweeted. This comes shortly after a post in which Meek Mill voiced his desire to buy TikTok. He demanded that he be given a chance to purchase before it was banned, which led to widespread mockery by fans. This is not, however, the first time that Meek has praised Donald Trump.

Meek Mill Claimed Trump Was "On Some Sh*t"

Meek Mill went on to list several aspects of Trump's life that impressed him in August. "He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out," the rapper tweeted. "Got hit in the head, nobody ran. Hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted still running for President! Who is this guy Trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts!." Fans were perplexed by what Meek Mill meant to communicate about Donald Trump. He tried to clarify, and it only led to more confusion. Which is par for the course when it comes to the rapper.

"I'm not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics," Meek Mill asserted. "He was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty. Getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental sh*t. All I see on phones and tvs is Trump. It’s like tf is this guy." Regardless of how the rapper felt before, it seems he's very pleased with Trump over the TikTok decision.