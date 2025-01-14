Meek Mill Gets Mocked For Suggesting TikTok Be Sold To Him

You know how it goes.

Meek Mill is in a tough spot. He continues to tease and drop new music. He has beloved songs and mixtapes. Yet, the only way he can seem to gain traction these days is for saying something absurd. The rapper has become a social media punching bag, and it's difficult to tell if he knows why. Meek Mill can't seem to go more than a few weeks with going semi-viral for a bizarre take. He had strange things to say about the Presidential election. Ditto for the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. Now, he's taking his odd stance and applying it to TikTok.

TikTok is in flux at the moment. The Chinese app is at risk of being banned in the United States unless it sells to another buyer. Elon Musk has been rumored as a buyer. Meek Mill decided to throw his name out there, as well. "Sell TikTok to me," he tweeted on Monday night. No elaboration, no plan on what he'd do if he purchased it. "If they cut off tik tok we going x and FANBASE," the rapper wrote in a follow up tweet. It didn't take lock for the mockery to roll in. "Meek Mill pls im not in the mood rn," one user tweeted out. It quickly became a running joke to dub the app "MeekTok" in a world where Meek could actually get a sale through.

Meek Mill's Tweet Led To Mockery Online

Meek Mill should have a better handle on business than he lets on. The rapper was taken under the wing of both Michael Rubin and JAY-Z. He even discussed the impact JAY had on his business acumen during an interview with Business Insider. "He actually built something," Meek Mill stated. "I watched that, and I studied that. That's why I'm working the way I'm working now to build a foundation for myself too." Meek also touched on his music, but his soundbite proved more prophetic for his tweets than his songs. "I'm just trying to figure out how I'll come back and impress the people," he claimed. "Keep people intrigued with what I have to say."

Meek Mill hasn't simply been focused on his business grind, though. The rapper tried to send his best to those affected by the L.A. wildfires. Instead of sending prayers and calling it a day, though, Meek tried to relay personal experiences. It didn't work. Fans thought the rapper was trying to make the tragedy about himself and urged him to keep it short and sweet next time. He did, in the case of his TikTok tweet, but as seen by the reactions below, it didn't work.