Pop Smoke Fans Celebrate What Would've Been His 25th Birthday

Fans of Pop Smoke have been reflecting on the late rapper's legacy while celebrating what would've been his 25th birthday. The Brooklyn native was born on July 20, 1999. Among those to chime in was his fellow New York rapper, Fivio Foreign, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Long live pop smoke.. play dat pop smoke sh*t loud so I can’t hear these n****s no more."
One fan also on the platform remarked: "Pop Smoke really had a promising career in the rap game and a bum ass n***a took him out over a damn watch. HBD to Pop Smoke R.I.P." Another wrote: "His unique sound and style, which blended elements of drill, trap, and Brooklyn's distinctive street sensibility, left an indelible mark on the genre. As we honor Pop Smoke's birthday, we remember his talent, his passion, and the enduring legacy he leaves behind." One more fan online posted: "Happy Heavenly Birthday & Anniversary to meet the woo part 1."
Pop Smoke Performs At Rolling Loud In Los Angeles
Smoke was shot and killed back in February 2020 while renting an Airbnb in California. In the middle of the night, five men broke into the house in an attempted robbery gone wrong. Police later arrested three adult men and two minors for the murder. During his career, he was instrumental in repopularizing Brooklyn drill music. Following his death, his estate released the debut studio album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon. A year later, they dropped a second project, Faith.
Fans Celebrate The Rapper's Legacy
