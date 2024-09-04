Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Hits The Studio With LA Rappers

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 15: Rapper Pop Smoke, wearing a blue Off-White coat, is seen outside the Off-White show during the Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 on January 15, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)
Fans are outraged.

Pop Smoke's 2020 passing continues to be one of the most tragic and talked about deaths in hip-hop. He was fatally shot at the age of 2020 during a home invasion, which reportedly involved several individuals. Corey Walker, the only adult defendant, is currently awaiting trial. Another defendant who goes by Blockstar, and who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was released in June of this year.

He's since gone on to make various shocking comments, particularly during his interview with No Jumper. Blockstar admitted that he's "not sorry about nothing," said he thinks he got off lightly, and more. Regardless, he appears to be doing okay amid his newfound freedom. In a new clip shared by Akademiks TV on X, he's seen hanging out in the studio with various LA artists.

FRosTydaSnowMann, Peysoh, And More Reportedly Welcome Pop Smoke Murder Suspect With Open Arms

Reportedly, these artists included FRosTydaSnowMann, Peysoh, and more. While social media users aren't exactly surprised, they're outraged nonetheless. The news arrives just a couple of months after Pop Smoke would have celebrated his 25th birthday. It also follows his mother Audrey Jackson's interview with Tap In With TT, during which she weighed in on Blockstar's disrespectful comments about her son and his death. According to her, it's still hurtful to hear him discuss the murder the way he does. She refuses to let it get to her too much, however, as it'll "eat [her] up" if she does.

"The bottom line is, your life is over," she said of Blockstar at the time. "He's living, but if that's his approach to what he's done, life is done for him." What do you think of one of Pop Smoke's alleged killers being welcomed by LA rappers? Are you surprised by this or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

