Cash Cobain Interpolates A Pop Smoke Classic On "Act Like"

Cash shows love to the late New York drill legend.

Cash Cobain, as we said recently, loves samples, interpolations, and the like. His brand-new record, PLAY CASH COBAIN, sees him continue to tweak and experiment with past and current records for his sexy drill soundscapes. One track that we feel Cash Cobain did the best with in terms of playing around with previous works is "act like". We also wanted to take a more detailed dive into the track because this was one of the singles from the project. Thirdly, the song seems to be receiving a decent number of listens, and we can see why.

If you know some basic facts about Cash Cobain, you probably know that he's from New York. It's where he gets all of his stylistic influence from and its why he's a major force in drill right now. With that mind, what makes "act like" so cool is that he's paying homage to one of biggest voices (literally and figuratively) in this version of this subgenre even after his death. That would be the one and only Pop Smoke. Where Cash gives Mr. Woo his flowers is on the chorus. You can hear a slight change from Smoke's chorus on "For the Night". Additionally, the track features one of the more stripped back yet interesting instrumentals on the project, so we recommend you check it out below.

"Act Like" - Cash Cobain

Quotable Lyrics: