Cash Cobain Enlists Big Sean, FloMilli And More On Loaded Single "Problem"

Cash Cobain has been dropping consistently since 2018. The rapper/producer has a much higher profile these days, however. Singles like "Fisherrr" and "Grippy" have blown up in 2024, thanks to collabs with the likes of Ice Spice and J Cole. Cobain's upcoming album, PLAY CASH COBAIN, is consequently his most anticipated yet. Fans are excited to hear how the rapper/producer pushes his sound forward, but still maintain the fun, experimental vibe that must us fans in the first place. "Problem" is an interesting attempt to reckon with these two goals. The song is a staggering 7:40, making it the longest Cobain song by a mile.

There's a reason for the length, though. Cash Cobain decided to bring a staggering 12 artists onto the song to make it stand out, and stand out it does. The glitchy, "problem" refrain sung by Laila! serves as the backdrop for a revolving door of guest verses. Big Sean shows up. FloMilli drops by. We also get bars from Don Q, Rob49, Fabolous, 6LACK, and Anycia. Not enough? Don't worry, there's more. The song has appearances from YN Jay, Luh Tyler, Kaliii, Lay Bankz, Chow Lee and Flee. We would need a dissertation to discuss everybody's verses. That being said, Big Sean continues his string of strong features, and Flo brings lots of menace during her sixteen. It gets a little tiring as the song goes on, but such is the nature of posse cuts. Cash Cobain put together an unexpected treat for fans, and we appreciate it.

